McConnell Taunts Trump Over Midterms

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Tuesday placed the blame for the 2022 midterm elections on the weak candidates selected in the primaries because of former President Donald Trump’s influence.

While speaking with reporters following the loss in the Senate runoff elections in Georgia, which allowed the Democrats to expand their Senate majority to 51 seats, McConnell said that there were weak candidates in many key battleground states.

McConnell also reminded reporters that even back in August when many had been enthusiastically proclaiming that there would be a “red wave” he had always been cautious and had noted that there would most likely be a number of very close races.

Regarding the candidate quality, McConnell also added that there was very little control that the Senate GOP leaders had over the primary elections, this is because of the multiple Trump-endorsed MAGA-style candidates that were promoted by the former President. He added that Trump was very important in controlling the outcomes of these elections, regardless of the fact that the candidates he supported were not always the strongest candidates.

McConnell added that he was hopeful that the GOP had learned its lesson from the 2022 election, and that they would learn to pick stronger candidates in the next Senate races.