Republican Party Goes To War

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) is publicly criticizing Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell’s (Ky.) for his plans to pass an omnibus spending package before Christmas. This has led to increased tension between the GOP leaders in the Senate and the House. , fueling tensions between Senate and House GOP leaders.

McConnell’s Senate allies have openly said that McCarthy’s criticisms are “not helpful” as they are looking to pass a year-end spending package that would help them avoid the possibility of a government shutdown. They have added that all of this tension could also affect the working relationship between the two GOP leaders in the next Congress.

McCarthy told Fox News host Sean Hannity on Tuesday evening that he was hoping that Senate Republicans would not vote in favor of the spending bill, as voting for a stopgap measure instead would help them save around $100 billion in taxpayer money. This is because there would be a freeze in federal funding until the Republicans managed to seize control of the House next year.

McCarthy noted that they should never agree to it, as there is a change in power in 21 days. He added that if Senate Republicans passed the bill then the Republicans would not have the upper hand next year.