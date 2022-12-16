Trump Loses In Secret Court Hearing

During a secret trial, last fall the Trump Organization was found guilty of two counts of criminal contempt of court and fined $4,000 according to a newly unsealed court document. This case had been heard in court about a year before the tax fraud conviction case that took place last week.

According to a judicial order released Tuesday the one-day contempt trial had been held at the Manhattan district attorney’s office as a means of punishing the company for “willfully disobeying” three court orders and four grand jury subpoenas.

The released orders do not show the names of the entities. However, several people close to the case have confirmed that the redacted names matched those of the Trump Organization corporations convicted of tax fraud last week. Judge Juan Merchan, who presided in both cases, unsealed the document following last week’s jury ruling.

In his order, he wrote that “the record is clear that the company failed to produce responsive documents without explanation.” The $4,000 is the maximum allowed under the law.

The reason that the contempt trial had been kept secret is that it was linked to the grand jury subpoenas issued in the fraud case that was trialed last week.