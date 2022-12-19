Judge Blocks Biden Over Major Decision

A federal judge has ruled against the Biden administration ending the “Remain in Mexico” immigration policy which was originally introduced by former President Donald Trump. According to the ruling, the policy is going to stay in place until all of the legalities have played out.

Under the policy, which was originally created in 2019, asylum seekers could be sent back to Mexico while they wait for their cases to be processed. President Biden had tried to end the policy which has led to more than 70,000 asylum seekers being sent to Mexico from the United States since he first took office.

Both Texas and Missouri took legal action in order to stop Biden from ending the policy completely. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled 5-4 in June that Biden had the right to end the policy without being in violation of federal immigration law.

However, the Supreme Court also sent the case back to the lower court to handle any additional proceedings. U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk was tasked with deciding whether the administration’s actions were “arbitrary and capricious” in violation of the Administrative Procedure Act which dictates the process that federal agencies need to use to create and issue regulations.