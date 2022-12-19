Republican’s Emails With Trump Lawyer Gets Leaked

Department of Justice investigators are looking into the email exchanges of Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., Trump lawyer John Eastman and two DOJ officials who were trying to help with Trump’s plan for having the 2020 election results overturned according to new unsealed court filings.

On Friday, the chief judge of D.C. federal court noted that she had approved the request filed for the exchanges between Perry and Eastman and between Perry and now-former Justice Department officials Jeffrey Clark and Ken Klukowski to be made available.

Federal investigators had seized the phones of Perry and Eastman while also conducting a search of Clark’s home earlier this year. All of this was in relation to the men’s involvement with the incidents prior to the Jan. 6 riot.

The documents were unsealed by Chief Judge Beryl Howell.

The Justice Department had originally placed the request for the documents to be unsealed from June and September. The June ruling related specifically to the Perry email exchanges, and the September ruling related to a book outline investigators found in Clark’s devices where he recounted his moves to help with the overturning of the 2020 election results.

Cassidy Hutchinson, a former aide to Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, testified before the House select committee dealing with Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol Attack that Perry had pressed Clark to become the acting attorney general after the 2020 election.