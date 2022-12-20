Adam Schiff Says DOJ Being Weak On Trump?

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) on Sunday said that former President Trump’s political relevance may be affecting the Justice Department’s investigations into Trump’s attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results. It may also be impacting the investigations into the mishandling of presidential records and classified documents.

Schiff was asked by co-anchor Jake Tapper on CNN’s “State of the Union” whether he believed that Trump would end up charged, to which Schiff replied, “I think that he should.”

He added that he believed that Trump needed to face the law, however, due to his political relevance, it might take longer for Justice to be served. He added that this is not how things should be in the U.S. but when you have someone with a large enough following then it is hard for investigations to move faster. He says that he can’t find another reason why the Justice Department has not made moves two years after the events of Jan. 6, especially considering all of the evidence that is already in the public domain.

Schiff is part of the Jan. 6 committee investigating the Capitol attack. The panel is expected to publish its report and even send some criminal referrals to the Justice Department before Congress expires at the end of the year.