Democrats Caught Using Illegal Immigrants?

Republican Rep. Chip Roy (Texas) on Sunday alleged that Democrats had been using immigrants as “political pawns” during a time when there is an increased number of border crossings at the U.S.-Mexico border near El Paso, Texas.

During an interview on “Fox News Sunday” with host Shannon Bream, Roy said that “Democrats want to simply throw more money at the border” instead of dealing with the human beings at the border being abused. He added that they are taking advantage Hispanic community.

On Saturday the mayor of El Paso declared a state of emergency as migrants had overwhelmed the border shelters that are currently at capacity. The influx comes only a few days before Title 42’s expiration date on Wednesday.

When Title 42 is lifted many in the U.S. are expecting to see an even bigger influx of migrants crossing the border.

Roy on Sunday noted that so far the Democrats have not shown any interest in helping secure the border. He added that once Republicans take control of the House then the conversations about a pathway to citizenship for migrants who entered the country as children are going to be stopped until more talks about securing the border are completed. He added that securing the border specifically means turning people away instead of always processing and then releasing them in the United States.