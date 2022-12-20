Democrats To Keep Senate Control After 2024?

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) on Wednesday predicted that Democrats are going to retain their control of the Senate after the 2024 presidential elections. During an interview with NBC News, he noted that he absolutely believed that the Democrats would manage to fend off the Republicans in a similar way that they had this year when the Republicans had widely been hoping for a “red wave” in the midterm elections. Despite the Republican’s expectations the Democrats had managed to have a historic win only losing a handful of seats in the House and expanding their control of the Senate.

Schumer, who has been reelected and will be serving as the Senate majority leader again for another term, said that he was confident about the party’s prospects as they were heading toward the 2024 election.

Schumer also notes that while the Democrats were busy passing the Inflation Reduction Act and advancing the CHIPS and Science Act, the Republicans were focused on “MAGA influence.”

Schumer added that MAGA’s influence on the party is not going to be going away any time soon, especially with how vocal and active they are. With this in mind, Schumer suspects that the 2024 results may be even better than what many are even suspecting.