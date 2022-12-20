Voter ID Blocked By Supreme Court?

The North Carolina Supreme Court on Friday decided to reject a 2018 voter-identification law that they claimed discriminated against Black voters. They also ordered for the state Senate map to be Redrawn in order to handle previous Republican partisan gerrymandering.

Both of these decisions were 4-3 decisions that fell along party lines as the court’s Democratic justices voted in the majority, while the Republican justices opposed them. This decision came shortly before the GOP started controlling the court as there are going to be five Republicans and two Democrats starting on Jan. 1.

The court also upheld the lower court’s 2021 ruling that a 2018 law requiring all voters to show photo ID was unconstitutional and that it “was motivated by a racially discriminatory purpose.”

The Republican-led legislatures in several states have passed a number of similar voting laws which require photo IDs from voters. These laws are aiming to prevent voter fraud throughout the state. However, critics of these laws which include both Democrats and voting rights advocates have claimed that the laws are going to suppress the votes of African Americans who don’t always have the required identity cards and are far more likely to support the Democratic side.