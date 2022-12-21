Republican Elect Next House Speaker?

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., is working to secure the necessary support within his conference in order to become the House Speaker in the next Congress. However, despite McCarthy’s efforts, five conservative GOP members have currently said that they would not vote for McCarthy.

On the other hand, 54 GOP Members have made “Kevin Only” statements to support McCarthy. Those same members also said that they would not be voting in support of anyone else. Among McCarthy’s supporters are Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., and Reps.-elect Max Miller, R-Ohio, Harriet Hageman, R-Wyo., and Derrick Van Orden. R-Wis.

Greene recently told Axios that those who are not supporting McCarthy don’t have a plan or an alternative candidate to offer. They also know that many are concerned that their opposition could lead to the Democrats getting to decide who the next Speaker is.

Recently former President Donald Trump also voiced his support for McCarthy and warned those GOP members who are not supporting him.

The entire House will meet to vote on the speakership on Jan. 3, which will mark the official start of the new Congress. Republicans will lead the House with a 222-213 majority, which means that five GOP votes lost could be enough for McCarthy to lose the speakership.