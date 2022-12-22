Democrats Fume After Learning Who Will Visit The Border

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-Ariz.) is going to be leading a bipartisan group of senators on a trip to the U.S.-Mexico border next Congress so that they can see how the country’s “broken” immigration system functions from up close. During a floor speech on Tuesday Sinema argued that one of the big problems is that most of the people in Washington had never visited the border and as such, they don’t really understand all of the challenges that come with handling the border. She added that it can be easy to focus on partisan talking points instead of finding actual solutions that will work.

Sinema noted that she and Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) were planning on leading a bipartisan group of senators who wanted to visit the border so that they could find actual solutions. She added that the group would then get to see what Arizonans got to witness every day. She continued on to say that the crisis should not be as big as it is and that the current situation “cannot be ignored.”

Sinema called for bipartisan action to be taken regarding the immigration crisis, especially after her and Tillis’s unsuccessful attempt to provide protection for “Dreamers”, that is adults who had entered the country as children.

Currently, with Title 42’s future being uncertain there are even more eyes on the border issue as many are concerned about how border officials are going to be able to handle asylum seekers. Title 42 was meant to expire on Wednesday as per a federal court’s instruction, however, the Supreme Court halted the end of Title 42 temporarily.