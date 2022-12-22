Elon Musk Accuses Who Of Harming America?

Twitter CEO Elon Musk tweeted on Tuesday saying that the United States had been harmed by having Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) as a Senator.

These comments were made in response to former Tesla program manager Farzad Mesbahi’s tweet. Mesbahi, who is now a content creator, retweeted a letter that Warren had sent to the chairman of the board of Tesla. In the letter, Warren had asked if the shareholders had been financially negatively affected by Musk gaining control of and running Twitter.

Mesbahi posted on Twitter that “Elizabeth Warren is the last person I would ever want anywhere close to Tesla.”

Since the acquisition of Twitter, Tesla’s stock has dropped by around one-third of its value. In the letter, Warren outlined her concerns that the Tesla board had “failed to meet” its “legal duty” to ensure that Musk does not use the company as his “private plaything.” She further inquired how the board is choosing to handle “conflicts of interest, misappropriation of corporate assets, and other actions by Mr. Musk” which could potentially “not be in the best interests of Tesla and its shareholders.”

She also added that Musk’s deal to buy Twitter would mean that Tesla needed to make $1 billion in yearly interest payments, which currently is a higher amount than the company’s annual cash flow.