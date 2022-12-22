Former Aide Accuses Trump Of Doing What?

According to a new audio file from the deposition of a former White House aide, former President Trump had been destroying documents. In the deposition given to the House select committee investigating Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack, counsel Dan George asked Nick Luna, a former aide, whether he had seen the president “tear up notes” after he was done using them.

Luna in response said that at times he had seen that but he did not know what the document that Trump had been tearing was.

When asked further about this Luna admitted that the former President would occasionally destroy certain documents after he no longer needed them. The Presidential Records Act requires that all documents and materials that relate to the president’s political activities need to be handed over to the National Archives when the administration ends. Having any of these documents destroyed, removed, or in any other way tampered with could result in penalties.

This new audio deposition comes at a time when Donald Trump’s handling of classified documents following the recovery of a number of documents by the FBI from the former President’s Mar-a-Lago residence.

Luna had for a time been Trump’s personal assistant during his time in the White House. Due to the close proximity between Luna and Trump, the Jan. 6 panel opted for issuing a subpoena for him so that Luna could report about a phone call that he had reportedly had with former vice president Mike Pence while in the Oval Office. During the call, Trump had reportedly told Pence to try and overrun the certification of the 2020 presidential election.