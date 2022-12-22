Gun Rights Group Wins Big In Court

In Texas, there was a withdrawal of the appeal of a district court order which would declare a state law that would stop those under the age of 21 from being legally allowed to carry firearms. The appeal had previously stated that the law would have been unconstitutional.

Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steven McCraw withdrew the appeal to the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday according to the Firearms Policy Coalition (FPC). The FPC is the plaintiff in this case, along with two teenage gun owners who have challenged the law that forbids those under 21 from carrying guns.

Cody J. Wisniewski, FPC’s senior attorney for constitutional litigation said that they applaud the state of Texas for accepting the district court’s ruling that stopped the law which would prohibit those between the ages of 18 and 20 from carrying firearms. He added that young adults have the same constitutional rights under the Second Amendment and that this is why it is their right to bear arms.

Texas law allows gun owners to get a license which would allow them to carry their weapons out in public. However, the previous law would stop those handgun owners under the age of 21 from carrying a gun in public and obtaining the language. In August, a Texas law found that the age limit was unconstitutional.

U.S. District Judge Mark Pittman also ruled that according to the Second Amendment it is not right for the rights of gun owners to be restricted because of their age. Pittman had written that “the Court concludes that the Second Amendment protects against this prohibition.” He also added that therefore those 18-to-20-year-old who want to gain a license should be allowed to do so according to the law.