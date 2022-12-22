Republican Issues Warning Over Trump’s Tax Returns

House Ways and Means Committee ranking member Kevin Brady (R-Texas) has warned that should the Democrats choose to release former President Trump’s tax returns it could set a precedent for lawmakers to potentially make such documents public.

On Tuesday only a few moments before the committee’s closed-door meeting was about to begin, Brady said that this could potentially have large implications and could be used as a “dangerous” political weapon against private citizens if they do decide to release the form.

Brady added that it would also mean that the majority chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee and the Senate Finance committee could potentially have unlimited power” to go after and publicly release the tax returns of private citizens. It is also not only private citizens that will need to worry as Brady points out. It will also be “political enemies, business and labor leaders or even the returns of Supreme Court justices themselves.” He added that there should be no individual or party within Congress that holds that much power over others’ tax returns.

As of Tuesday evening, the committee will remain in closed session until an official vote has been taken on whether or not they will choose to publicly release Donald Trump’s tax returns.

After a year long battle, the committee finally gained access to the former Presidents tax returns for between 2015 and 2020. The decision for access was made by the Supreme Court. Trump has expressed frustration over the possibility that Democrats might be choosing to release his tax returns.

Trump was the only President in decades to not release his tax returns during his years in office.