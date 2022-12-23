Meghan McCain Erupts After Being Called Deranged

Meghan McCain has responded to Eric Swalwell, the Democratic California Representative after he called her “deranged” for her criticism of the New York Times crossword puzzle that she alleged resembled a swastika.

Former The View co-host McCain is one of many Twitter users who shared Sunday’s crosswords to say that this puzzle was posted on the eve of the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah. McCain in her caption to the image of the crossword noted that: “On the first night of Hanukkah the anti-Israel New York Times issues a crossword puzzle that looks like a swastika. Can’t make this s*** up. We see you @nytimes—we see you.”

Many of McCain’s followers agreed with her on her comments, while there were many others who disagreed with the comments she made. Swalwell also commented on the post, writing: “You’re deranged.”

In response McCain said that at least she had “never slept with a Chinese spy—so I’d really take a seat throwing around the moral judgments of a homeboy.”

This was a reference to Christine Fang, a suspected Chinese intelligence operative who had been associated with the congressman in 2014 and 2015. Swalwell’s critics have previously said that his relationship with Fang means that he is compromised. However, Swalwell has maintained that he completely cut her out after the FBI told him in 2015 about Fang.

McCain continued her criticisms of Swalwell saying that a member of Congress should not be spending their time “’dunking’” her on Twitter during a time when Title 42 is coming to an end, meaning that the border crisis will cause problems to the country’s infrastructure.