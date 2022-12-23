Pelosi Caused Jan 6 Capitol Riot?

House Republicans have reportedly uncovered the correspondence from Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office which shows the communication used to create the failed Capitol security plan in place on Jan. 6, 2021.

A group of GOP congressmen was tasked with responding to the official House Jan. 6 select committee report regarding the internal communication. The project was released on Wednesday.

The report compiled by Reps. Rodney Davis of Illinois, Jim Banks of Indiana, Troy Nehls of Texas, Jim Jordan of Ohio, and Kelly Armstrong of North Dakota, noted that the Capitol had been left with vulnerabilities in its security ahead of the U.S. Capitol attack on January 6, 2021. The further note is that the Democrat-led investigation has so far completely dismissed those leadership and security failures which led to the Capitol being exposed to a violent attack on that day.

In the report, there are many text and email messages between two top Pelosi staffers who were regularly in attendance during the Capitol security plan meetings since December 2020. In the report, there is also an appearance of California Democrat’s chief of staff Terri McCullough who edited the official schematic.

Former House Sergeant at Arms Paul Irving also assisted Pelosi’s efforts to keep Republicans away from dealing with security issues according to an email from one of his staffers.

Banks, chairman of the Republican Study Committee, said that the House Democrats had used the U.S. Capitol Police as a “political prop.” He further adds that their report is key in exposing the role that Speaker Pelosi played in leaving the Capitol in danger due to the many security failures of the plan.