Republican Party Turns On Mitch McConnell

Wisconsin’s Ron Johnson in a recent appearance on the radio show “The Cats Roundtable” on WABC-AM discussed Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s support of the $1.66 trillion omnibus spending package. The package passed in the House and Senate.

Johnson called McConnell’s perspective arrogant in that he believed he knew better than House members did. In the interview with the show’s host, John Catsimatidis, he added that he did not “buy” the reasons that the bill was passed and that Republican supporters would also not understand why the bill passed.

Utah’s Mike Lee also claimed that GOP leadership has “turned on Republican voters” and that this package was the final straw.

Johnson’s and Lee’s comments come at a time when the tension in the GOP is increasing due to both the passing of the omnibus deal and the House speaker election coming up. Representative Kevin McCarthy is trying to win the position, but he is facing opposition from within the party. McCarthy has so far secured the support of former President Donald Trump, but he is also facing opposition from Florida’s Matt Gaetz and Colorado’s Lauren Boebert.

McConnell, who was one of the 18 Republicans to support the spending package, noted that he is doing so to avoid a potential government shutdown, which could also affect the armed forces and security.

McConnell has received a lot of criticism for this decision with Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene saying that “Mitch McConnell is the reason Democrats are on the verge of passing a huge TRILLION dollar Democrat-controlled Omnibus spending bill in the late hours of this lame duck session.”