Biden Ordered To Visit Southern Border?

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) called on President Biden to visit the U.S. southern border and move his “ass” out of the White House. The border crisis has come to the forefront of the political scene with the expected end of the Title 42 immigration policy. During an interview with Fox News on Thursday, Graham noted that “it is so unconscionable for him not to go to the border”. He added that Biden should listen to the agents and people working at the border trying to control the situation.

Graham also claimed that the lack of a visit to the southern border has allowed Biden to remain disconnected and it also shows that “he does not give a damn.”

Republicans have been criticizing Biden for his handling of the migration crisis for months. Title 42, a Trump-era measure, was originally put in place at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic as a way of quickly expelling immigrants in order to reduce the rate of transmission.

The measure was set to end on Wednesday but the Supreme Court issued an administrative stay that kept the policy active temporarily at the request of 19 GOP-led states-initiated court action.

The Senate on Thursday also voted on an amendment to the end-of-year spending package which would keep Title 42 in place. However, the policy failed in a 10-87 vote. The Senate managed to advance the $1.7 trillion omnibus spending package which the House will need to vote on on Friday.

Regarding Title 42 Graham added that reinstating the order would be easy for Biden and it would grant officers the deportation authority needed to handle the number of illegal immigrants entering the country.