Biden Ordered To Visit Southern Border?

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) called on President Biden to visit the U.S. southern border and move his “ass” out of the White House. The border crisis has come to the forefront of the political scene with the expected end of the Title 42 immigration policy. During an interview with Fox News on Thursday, Graham noted that “it is so unconscionable for him not to go to the border”. He added that Biden should listen to the agents and people working at the border trying to control the situation.
Graham also claimed that the lack of a visit to the southern border has allowed Biden to remain disconnected and it also shows that “he does not give a damn.”
Republicans have been criticizing Biden for his handling of the migration crisis for months. Title 42, a Trump-era measure, was originally put in place at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic as a way of quickly expelling immigrants in order to reduce the rate of transmission.
The measure was set to end on Wednesday but the Supreme Court issued an administrative stay that kept the policy active temporarily at the request of 19 GOP-led states-initiated court action.
The Senate on Thursday also voted on an amendment to the end-of-year spending package which would keep Title 42 in place. However, the policy failed in a 10-87 vote. The Senate managed to advance the $1.7 trillion omnibus spending package which the House will need to vote on on Friday.
Regarding Title 42 Graham added that reinstating the order would be easy for Biden and it would grant officers the deportation authority needed to handle the number of illegal immigrants entering the country.
11 CommentsLeave a Reply
Ask yourself why are people migrating from Central America and flooding our boarder in the first place?
Biden’s visit to our boarder is NOT going solve the crisis at the border. For decades now Congress failed to fix this problem.
Some of the reasons people are flooding our border:
TO ESCAPE PAST OR FUTURE PERSECUTION BASED ON RACE, RELIGION, NATIONALITY, AND/OR MEMBERSHIP IN A PARTICULAR SOCIAL GROUP OR POLITICAL OPINION; TO ESCAPE CONFLICT OR VIOLENCE; FINDING REFUGE AFTER BEING DISPLACED DUE TO ENVIRONMENTAL FACTORS; SEEKING SUPERIOR HEALTHCARE; A LACK OF ECONOMIC OPPORTUNITIES AND LOW LIVING STANDARDS. THESE ARE JUST A FEW REASONS.
We need both political parties in congress working together to find answers. So how do we get Republicans and Democrats working together?
Below are in-depth reports on the Border crisis. Without pointing fingers at each other can we find some solutions that US policy can be improved upon. Please suggest positive responses.
Please read the Border Crisis reports before responding.
https://sgp.fas.org/crs/row/IF11151.pdf
https://www.cfr.org/in-brief/why-central-american-migrants-are-arriving-us-border
Until they put a stop to the invasion of the border (by finishing the wall) and deporting illegals so they can come into this country the legal way………it will do no good to come up with new laws. Try enforcing the ones that have been on the books for years!! It is totally unfair to the millions that worked hard and gained citizenship the legal way!!! We need to take care of our citizens that are going thru some of the same things these illegals are going thru……homelessness, prices too high for fuel & food & rent, rampant crime & all the other stuff. Take care of this country first………as Pres Trump always says….AMERICA FIRST!!
Biden/Harris should be impeached, but 1st make them go to boarder for a week and interview boarder patrol.
The Supreme Court should not allow 42 to drop until after he visits the Border and he sees first hand the mess he has created.
Why do they not band together and reform their country or government. I am reminded of the American Revolution when it happened with many brave patriots whose numbers did not compare with the British. It is easier to break into a country when you know that you will be given all of life’s necessities and have your uneducated, non-speaking English children be given an education compliments of the US taxpaying citizens.
The solution would be to completely close the border
The solution would be to completely close the border
Even if Biden did visit the border, he wouldn’t remember what he saw anyway.
Biden is the tool for Obama. Obama is the one calling all of the shots.
All democrats know exactly going on at the border. They are going to somehow make them legal and mostly they will vote democrat at that time. This is there plan, also when there is chaos, and there is, then the government can swoop in and fix the chaos. The fixing will be more illegals becoming legal. Same end game. There is nothing wrong with the now immigration system. After WWll, we closed the gates because too many were coming at once. We have millions more crossing the border now than then. Your tax money is taking care of these illegals in every aspect of their lives. 50% of the people are okay with tax increases. They voted in this administration. This is not a Biden problem, this is a democrat problem. The problem is not America, the problem is the other shithole countries that illegals are leaving. Make them stay in their own countries and fix their own countries. They are all socialist and or communist countries. Californians and Illinoians, and others, are leaving their state for the same reasons. There is a minimum of 30% of the tax dollars that the government receives is stolen , used stupidly and lost. We owe as a country 30 Trillion dollars. Just for fun, look up what a trillion dollars is equal to. As a country we are almost done. Do not allow these fascist ruin the greatest country ever. We are being turned into what the illegals are running from.
Where was Graham, Cotton, McConnell, Young, and the other Rinos when the voted for the latest 1.7 billion bill? Have people read what was in it? Obama trail-Pelosi Tower, Leafy, money for border to process only not securing the border. Lots of crap we don’t need or want!!!!!
Close the border- get rid of Biden& Harris They rather give taxpayers money to nonsense than help Americans