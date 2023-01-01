GOP Governor Defends Himself After Sparking Outrage

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is responding after a spokesperson for President Biden said that busing migrants to Washington, D.C., on Christmas Eve was a “dangerous and shameful stunt.”
Renae Eze, a spokesperson for Abbott, said that Biden “Hypocrite-in-Chief” was blasting Texas for busing migrants while he was often “flying planeloads of migrants across the country and oftentimes in the cover of night.”
Eze told Fox News Digital in a statement, that the migrants had willingly traveled to Washington and that they had signed a voluntary consent waiver before being transported. She added that the waiver was available in many different languages.
Eze added that all of the migrants had been processed and released by the federal government at a time when border towns in Texas, like El Paso, had declared a state of emergency because they could not handle the influx of immigrants.
On Christmas Eve three separate buses arrived in Washington, D.C. to drop off migrants. One of them dropped off the passengers close to Vice President Kamala Harris’ home.
Democrats have blasted Abbott for this trip and White House spokesperson Abdullah Hasan called it a “cruel, dangerous and shameful stunt.”
In a statement, Hasan noted that children were left on the road at below-freezing temperatures without Abbott having coordinated at all with any Federal or local authorities.” He continued to say that the administration has continuously expressed its willingness to cooperate with others on immigration reform and border security measures, but that these stunts don’t accomplish anything, they just “put lives in danger.”
12 CommentsLeave a Reply
Actually leaving our borders open to all kinds of criminals and terrorists and allowing deadly narcotics to be introduced to our nation is not only wreckless, but criminally negligent. And what is the Big Guy’s cut from all the criminal enterprise going on at the border????
Well, if the Biden and Harris administration would’ve secured the borders, there would not be a problem.but because of their policies these are the problems we have. And till they secure the border properly, the Democratic Party should just shut up and fix it. They are a embarrassment to the United States of America.
The open border is an act of treason.
Dangerous and shameful fully describe the Biden administration’s policy regarding illegal aliens. Kudos to Governor Abbott for bringing the point home. This matter alone is more than enough to bring impeachment proceedings against Biden/Harris.
What? Not a damn thing shameful here. Texas don’t want them.Washington clearly does. Case closed.
Cut the TAX PAID WELFARE for those FUTURE TAX PD DEMORATS TAX PD SLAVE VOTERS and TAX PD PROB SOLVED!!! Been bitching about this SINCE 1965 when Pres MURDER — l b j — started the $$ TAX PD WELFARE SYSTEM just for FUTURE DEMORATS VOTES
The craps love to whine, since it is the New Year someone send them the cheese to go along with it.
I love it! I just wish it would have happened sooner and by all affected states. Just what does sanctuary city/state mean? They should be welcoming all the illegals with open arms. What? Could it be that they all lied? Surely not!
Biden is asleep again. ! His second in command is incompetent and immature , A cackling liar !!!
The BIDEN’S are a Criminal family like the Pelosi’s and Clinton’s . Open borders facilitate many openings to access Ill gotten gains . The Big guy knows how to work the system.
Little Joe should be in prison with his Daddy for lying to and betraying the American people.!
150 people are dying every day from fentanyl overdoses !
Joe Biden whines about a whipping to an illegal that was fake news ! Joe still believes Jussie Smollet….. LOSER !!
So is Abdullah Hasan saying that Washington DC is more dangerous than El Paso, Texas??
That’s quite an admission from a slimy democrat. All communist regimes are dangerous but they rarely admit it!
There was a time when Latina men had pride and some sack! Like when they beat back the French to keep their country. Now they seem to be gutless leeches. No sack just suck. Wonder what happened there.
I guess I shouldn’t bitch . The same thing is happening here in the U.S. We’re living under the very tyrannical government the 2nd Amendment was made for. The corrupt FBI is now Bidens gestapo. Criminal judges protecting fellow criminal dems. This regime has more in common with Stalin or Mao. We’re only a few years away from concentration camps and burning churches.
People need to wake up soon or it’s going to disappear right before our eyes.
Outrage? I am outraged that the Marxist imbecile in the white house refuses to do anything about our open borders. I applaud Gov Abbott for his courageous and needed action. It wouldn’t be necessary if Biden actually did his job.
Nothing like reality hitting you right in the face. HELLO!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!