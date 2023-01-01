Republicans Defend Parents Against Insane Democrats

Florida Senate President Kathleen Passidomo, a Republican, said that she would look into whether a broadening of the state’s Parental Rights in Education law would be possible so that middle schools could be added under the law.

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the bill in March to limit the discussion of sexually charged topics for children in kindergarten through third grade. The bill also protects parents’ access to information on their children’s health and education that the school might have otherwise tried to restrict.

Passidomo told news outlet WKMG that as a parent she always wanted to know and be consulted on what her children were doing while in school. She added that it is not the job of the school to raise children, but it is the job of the parents. Finally, she noted that this is what the bill is focused on, on giving parents the ability to know and object to things that their children are being taught.

Regarding the proposal to expand the bill, Passidomo said that she would support similar subjects from being outlawed from discussions in middle schools. To justify this she cited the level of maturity that these children had. On the other hand, she said that she would not support a bill that sought to eliminate discussions and teachings of sexual orientation or gender identity in high schools.

She noted that this is all about maturity and that while children up to grade 3 should not be having these conversations, children in high school should be a bit more mature.