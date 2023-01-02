Trump Humiliates Jill Biden

In a recent article, Donald Trump notes that his wife Melania Trump had done a better job at decorating the White House for Christmas than the current first lady, Jill Biden.

In the opinion piece which was posted on Truth Social on Tuesday, December 27, from the conservative website The Western Journal the headline read: “Flashback to When Things Were Better: Melania Trump’s WH Christmas Decorations Throughout the Years.”

Mike Landry, who wrote the column began by noting that Jill Biden had “overseen some good White House decorating” but the theme for 2022, “we the people” is not comparable to the work that Melania Trump had done when she was the first lady.

Landry noted that while he is not an expert in interior design or decorating, he can recognize beauty when he sees it and that when looking at Melania Trump’s White House decoration he can see “glamor and impeccable taste in presenting the people’s White House for the holiday seasons.”

During the time Trump was in office, Melania Trump received a lot of criticism for her White House decorations. In 2017, she had gone for an all-white Christmas theme with large twigs and lights running along the corridors of the White House.

The next year, Melania Trump chose the theme “America Treasures,” which included some blood-red topiary trees that some suggested looked like the capes in the Handmaid’s Tale show adapted from Margaret Atwood’s dystopian novel.

In 2019, with the theme “Spirit of America” Melania Trump opted for traditional red, white and gold decorations, which is a pattern she also followed in 2020 with the theme “America the Beautiful.”

Donald Trump has often defended his wife and the decorations she put up in the White House for Christmas.