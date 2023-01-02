Trump Humiliates Jill Biden

In a recent article, Donald Trump notes that his wife Melania Trump had done a better job at decorating the White House for Christmas than the current first lady, Jill Biden.
In the opinion piece which was posted on Truth Social on Tuesday, December 27, from the conservative website The Western Journal the headline read: “Flashback to When Things Were Better: Melania Trump’s WH Christmas Decorations Throughout the Years.”
Mike Landry, who wrote the column began by noting that Jill Biden had “overseen some good White House decorating” but the theme for 2022, “we the people” is not comparable to the work that Melania Trump had done when she was the first lady.
Landry noted that while he is not an expert in interior design or decorating, he can recognize beauty when he sees it and that when looking at Melania Trump’s White House decoration he can see “glamor and impeccable taste in presenting the people’s White House for the holiday seasons.”
During the time Trump was in office, Melania Trump received a lot of criticism for her White House decorations. In 2017, she had gone for an all-white Christmas theme with large twigs and lights running along the corridors of the White House.
The next year, Melania Trump chose the theme “America Treasures,” which included some blood-red topiary trees that some suggested looked like the capes in the Handmaid’s Tale show adapted from Margaret Atwood’s dystopian novel.
In 2019, with the theme “Spirit of America” Melania Trump opted for traditional red, white and gold decorations, which is a pattern she also followed in 2020 with the theme “America the Beautiful.”
Donald Trump has often defended his wife and the decorations she put up in the White House for Christmas.
Her White House decorating was absolutely beautiful and certainly was way above the decorations that has appeared these last 2 Christmas’s.
I truly believe Donald Trump did a fantastic job of making America Great Again. However his silly name calling and childish remarks such as Jill Biden’s WH decorations has turned off so many conservatives that he has lost electability.
I sincerely hope we can find someone who unifies our party.
She does not matter, doofus Biden is the one that matters. He has destroyed the core values that all Americans should hold dear, by undermining them. He will go down in history as the worst human to hold the title of President. God help us if we allow this walking, talking, irresponsible person to continue in this position.
Wasn’t Joe cheating on his past wife ? with Jill?
Wasn’t Joe cheating on his past wife ? with Jill ?….You think that’s another reason he can’t be trusted?
Anyone, everyone who is honest about it, would say that Melania’s decorative taste were beautiful and exquisite!!!
But the media was so busy , and still is, trying to convince us that this beautiful woman who was a first class model, somehow failed in comparison to be as beautiful as Michelle and Jill. Are you serious?!?!?!? They also tried to say that her sense of style and fashion was non- existent when she wore dresses and outfits that were designed by worlds best designers when compared to the dresses from TJ Max of the other 2 First “Ladies”…. I do use the term loosely. Who can ever get the image (not a good one I might add) out their head … of Jill getting off the plane late one night in black mini skirt and high heeled boots that gave appearance she just got in from a night of taking ole Joe yo the strip club. Or maybe she went w Hunter?!?!? l, also would like to point out that Melania Paid for her dresses with her money while the other 2 have done Everything on the Tax Payers !!!
Melania can speak 7 different Languages … while the other 2 (one being a PhD “doctor” ) can barely speak one ! Yet according to these idiots …. Melania failed to be as smart as their beloved dr jill and president wanna be michelle.
We all know the fact … as even the so called media does… there are only 2 of last 5 First Ladies that had style , class and beauty abound … and it is consequential to note that neither of them had a D in front of their name ! Ohhhh and one just want go away !!!!!
I could not have said it better … Thank You David.