GOP Launches Investigation Into Liberal Drag Show

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Florida’s Department of Business and Professional Regulation (DBPR) on Wednesday launched a probe into a holiday-themed drag show in South Florida. The department noted that they had received “multiple complaints” in which it was alleged that the Dec. 26 performance was specifically “marketed to children” but the content was “sexually explicit.” The performance in question was by Drag Fans’ “A Drag Queen Christmas.”

Bryan Griffin, a press secretary for DeSantis, said that the Department would actively be investigating the performance and would go over footage and photographic evidence to determine what the best course of action, in this case, will be.

The department also said that they would be sharing their findings with the state Department of Law Enforcement for criminal liability if applicable.

The Broward Center for the Performing Arts, the Fort Lauderdale venue where the holiday drag performance took place could also potentially lose its liquor license and operational license according to the statement.

The Broward Center’s spokesperson has said that so far the venue has not received anything from state officials. They also noted that admission to “A Drag Queen Christmas” on Dec. 26 was limited to those who were over the age of 18, or to minors accompanied by a parent.

Viewers were also informed about the adult themes and content in the show, through a “Know Before You Go” message that was sent via email to those who were going to be attending and had purchased tickets.

In a Wednesday email to the Orlando Philharmonic Plaza Foundation, the next stop of the “A Drag Queen Christmas” tour, DBPR Secretary Melanie Griffin warned that minors should not be allowed to attend the upcoming performance, which is “of a sexual nature.”

