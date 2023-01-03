Independent Voters Replace Biden

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Independent voters appear to be losing their trust in President Joe Biden and are instead turning their attention to either former President Donald Trump or Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in the 2024 presidential election. According to a new Zogby Poll, following the midterm elections, only 36.9 percent of independents said they approved of Biden’s job. Around 60.7 percent on the other hand said they disapproved.

There is also a large gap in whether or not those same people wanted to see Biden head into reelection.

The same poll showed that 21.9 percent of independents thought the country was moving in the “right direction,” while 70.4 percent had said that it was on the “wrong track.”

In the past, Independent voters have been in the middle between Republicans and Democrats on many issues, but the Zogby poll indicates that they are now shifting towards the GOP side. Overall, with independents appearing to move away from Biden post-midterm elections, Biden might have to worry about winning back those voters in the 2024 race.

Currently, Biden has not yet officially announced his presidential bid, while Trump, is the only prominent GOP member to have launched a presidential campaign. In a head-to-head matchup with just independent voters, Trump appears to have taken the lead with Trump winning 38 percent and Trump winning 37 percent.

In a similar race against DeSantis, Biden only secures 34 percent of independent votes, while DeSantis wins 43 percent.

This further shows that if DeSantis decides to run he would have a large chance of becoming the GOP nominee and would prove to be formidable competition.

Copyright 2023, ConservativeFreePress.com