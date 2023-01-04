New Details Emerge Of Obama’s Rocky Marriage

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – In a candid roundtable conversation with Revolt TV earlier this month, Michelle Obama, the former first lady, 58, said that there was around a decade in her marriage when she “couldn’t stand” her husband Barack Obama.

She added that most people would call her “catty” for making a statement like this, but she said it is how she felt. She continued to say, “and guess when it happened? When those kids were little.”

Michelle told moderator Angie Martinez and fellow panelists Kelly Rowland, H.E.R., Winnie Harlow, and Tina Knowles-Lawson, that the imbalance had occurred when her husband’s career had started being on the rise, and she became the primary caretaker of their daughters, Sasha and Malia.

She continued to say that she realized during that time that marriage is never 50/50, but instead “there are times I’m 70, he’s 30. There are times he’s 60, 40” but as she noted she would be happy to have 10 years that were not great, instead of missing out on the 30 they were married. However, most people don’t see it like this, instead, they go “‘Five years; I can’t take it.’ ”

The Obamas originally met in 1989, and they got married 3 years later, in 1992. Recently they celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary. In October, the 44th president, 61, shared multiple photos on Instagram of him and his wife with the caption, “After 30 years, I’m not sure why you look exactly the same and I don’t. I do know that I won the lottery that day—that I couldn’t have asked for a better life partner. Happy anniversary, sweetheart!”

