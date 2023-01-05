Biden Secretly Passes New Law

(Conservative Free Press) – The Biden administration signed off on Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) regulations which are part of the Clean Water Act. The new EPA rules would seek to protect small streams, wetlands, and waterways.
These new regulations are being used to repeal the Trump-era regulations that led to the waterways being more susceptible to pollution. These regulations were ruled against by the federal court.
The revised “Waters of the United States” definition was signed on Dec. 29 and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers signed off on the revised definitions on Dec. 28.
With this revision, the bodies of water that fall under the protection of the Clean Water Act are extended, and the definitions which had been placed in 2015 during the Obama administration have been revised. The Trump administration attempted to stop the actions that the Obama administration had taken.
In contrast to the protective rules placed by the Obama administration, Trump’s administration focused on creating benefits for property owners who were concerned about how the regulations might affect those bodies of water found on their private property.
Environmental groups however have argued that the regulations are necessary as without them those private owners do not protect their waterways and might even dump harmful pollutants in the water. As those pollutants pass through the water supply they could threaten both wildlife and the quality of water.
U.S. District Court Judge Rosemary Marquez had thrown out the Trump-era regulations noting that it has not considered the effects that smaller waterways have on the health of the waterways they connect with.
This needs to be challenged. The EPA does not have the authority to write/rewrite laws. That authority lies solely with Congress. The courts have spoken.
I agree
Unelected Government Departments and agencies can’t created Constitutional Laws
These idiots do not even think through anything. They must have went to the same Marxist University. Tell us which one so our kids do not go. Like Pelosi always said, “Never let a crisis go to waste.” They sure know how to cause a crisis. Out of control spending, pushing racism in schools (CRT), giving away America’s sovereignty, illegal immigrants, drugs, weapons, drug cartels, trafficking kids, and women. Why are they, not we, attacking everyday Americans that gave them their freedoms? Voted them in. Not me. I guess those that did, want a Socialist, Authoritarian, lockdown, globalist, secular, unGodly, society. No thanks. I will stick with my Lord Jesus until death. Then believers and I will rejoice in Heaven. In Jesus Name.
This is a over reach. The Federal Government has no authority the make this law . 1 It against the constitution 2. The Federal Government was formed by the States for military protection.. If it were legal it would have to be a State law . OBAMA IS REALLY OVER STEPING THE STATES .. HE ISNT KING. IF PEOPLE WOULD TAKE TIME READ THE FEDERALIST PAPERS AND HOW OUR GOVERMENT WAS SETUP WOULD SEE HOW WRONG THAT LAW IS .THAT THE REASON TRUMP DID AWAY WITH IT . COMMUNIST DEMOCRATS ARE AT IT AGAIM
Is this an outgrowth of the “navigable waters” bs? And farmers won’t be able to let their livestock into pasture ponds to water, because they will ‘pollute’ the water? Another example of federal overreach.
Your headline is erroneous. The POTUS does not pass any law. Congress passes laws and the President signs or vetoes them. There are Executive Orders but they are not laws, they are regulations.
As a Conservative organ you should be more familiar with the Constitution.
This whole article was pro-Obama and anti-Trump. So, where do they get “Conservative Free Press”? And this isn’t the first time this has happened. Commie infiltrators?
i was just thinking the same thing tony
This government is a farce they were not voted in and trying to destroy our nation