Border Officials Issue Critical Warning

(Conservative Free Press) – Texas Highway Patrol staff Lt. Christopher Olivarez told Newsmax on Tuesday that the calls to have the Biden administration grant mass amnesty to migrants could end up worsening the situation at the border. Olivarez said that while it is hard to explain how much worse the situation can actually get, it is clear that messaging that establishes the idea that amnesty will be granted is like opening the floodgates so that even more migrants can enter the city.
He added that the idea of mass amnesty will attract migrants like a magnet and a lot more people will be making the journey to enter the U.S. because they will feel confident that when they reach the country they will be granted amnesty.
In the 2023 fiscal year, within the first 90 days, there were 617,000 illegal immigrants encountered at the southern border. From those 430,000 migrants were released into the country and 186,000 were expelled under Title 42 COVID restrictions. These numbers do not include the approximately 240,000 known gotaways that the government has not accounted for. Olivarez notes that this just further proved that every fiscal year and month a new record is being set and by claiming to allow amnesty you are creating a far worse situation than they have in their hands right now.
Olivarez also notes that this time of messaging will also empower Mexican cartels who will further seek to exploit the situation. Meanwhile, the National Guard is performing an “outstanding job” with managing the flow in El Paso with the help of the additional troops sent by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott according to Olivarez.
Copyright 2023, ConservativeFreePress.com
5 CommentsLeave a Reply
I feel sorry for these people but we can’t take care of all of them. I worked for my social security and now the president wants to take away from my money,other people’s social security to give to them….hell NO! Please Mr.President don’t do that…myself and others barely make it now! Stop them now at the border!
Government does not care it’s all about them the money , power & ego, Period.
I never thought that I would live to see our republic fall to ruin.. It looks now that I will see that day.
All the things that my family members fought and died for in defense of our country “will soon have been for “nothing”..
People commenting said it all. Still have the Press Secretary Pierre, and some of the people that voted for Biden, insist the border is not open, Trump was worse, border has always been open. Trump this. Trump that. It’s weird. Meanwhile, people in border towns see illegal immigrants sleeping in their back yard, killing their livestock, and destroying their land. Sad. The benefits, jobs, food, baby formula, water, etc. are being taken by people that should not be here, by the millions. The media, some of the FBI, DOJ, and others are abetting it. I have faith in God. He is bigger than their corruption. Pray in Jesus name. My soul is going to Heaven. Careless what they say.
The American people have eyes and ears and the ability to vote. Based on the Biden administration and the Democrats historically bad policies and Anti-American ideologies, just about every single American knew that the 2022 midterm election(s) should have given the Republican Party both the House and the Senate!
I’ll bet even the Democrats were, in private, left scratching their heads when extremely radical leftists candidates, such as, Fetterman, Warnock, Hobbs, Hochul….etc, won their seats???!! The Democrats have become emboldened to cheat to win elections because the Republicans leadership does what they always do, which is NOTHING!!!
If we do not stop the Democrat Communist Nazicrat Party from their blatantly obvious theft of our country’s elections, our country will fall…!!!!
Here’s some examples of obvious fraud:
—During Obama’s first term he lost an historic amount of political seats, (1,034), which has never happened to either party’s in U.S history. So, with all those losses under Obama’s watch, how did he win his 2012 election???? Simple, the democrats stole the election!!!
— In 2018, the Democrats needed two seats to barely hold control of the Senate. Both GA, and PA, which both are on the list of known voter fraud issues, along with AZ and OH. Imagine that, the Democrats won both PA and GA???!! Same voter problems we’re seeing again in 2022. They stole both seats and the Republican leadership did nothing.
— In 2016, we all saw what Hilary, the weaponized FBI and CIA, the Democrats and their fake news media, Big Tech, all did in pushing the phony conspiracy theory of the Russia Hoax, amongst their phony attacks on Trump, which they’re all still doing!!!
— we’ve ALL WITNESSED the level of voter fraud that the criminally corrupt Democrats have continued to do in 2020 and in 2022. Has the Republicans stopped the spread of voter fraud, NO! Do you believe that the Democrats will cheat again in 2024 presidential election. You better believe that they will!!!! The Republicans have control over the House and should have had control of the Senate. The Republican majority better make securing the voting process their TOP PRIORITY and they ALL better stand up for President Trumps campaign and agenda this time!!!! Either back Trump or get out!!!!