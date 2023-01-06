Biden’s DHS Raises Prices on Immigrants?

(Conservative Free Press) – The Biden administration on Tuesday proposed a completely new structure for visas and naturalizations. The proposed rule, announced by United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) , would focus on increasing the costs for business-related applications and reducing those costs for humanitarian visas. If the new structure is applied the agency’s revenues would increase from $4.5 billion per year to around $6.4 billion per year.
USCIS Director Ur Jaddou in a statement said that this move would also seek to improve customer service operations, while also handling the application load. The move would also be in alignment with USCIS’s humanitarian mission. Jaddou added that the new plan would help the agency “to more fully recover operating costs for the first time in six years” while also helping support the Administration’s effort to reform the legal immigration system.
The agency’s revenues predominantly come from the application fees it charges. However, in the past two years, the Biden administration and Congress have provided the necessary funds where needed for the USCIS to handle their backlog.
Shev Dalal-Dheini, director of government relations at the American Immigration Lawyers Association noted that “USCIS had asked for a significant amount of backlog reduction funding [for 2023].” However, Congress did not agree due to them having a carryover. This has proved to be a problem for the agency before as they also had carryover before 2020 but had managed to spend it all before the pandemic.
During the pandemic, the USCIS lost staff and had to go on a hiring freeze. The Trump administration’s policies also meant that the agency needed to move from immigrant services to probe into alleged fraud in visa and naturalization applications.
FJB🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻Nothing but a POS💩💩💩💩💩💩💩💩💩
You would have to be a liberal moron to believe that the Biden open borders administration would allow the Border Patrol Agents to utilize that 2-billion dollar increase on stepping up the cost to immigrants to entry into the United States!
Is this increase supposed to be the Brandon administrations idea of cleaning up the huge mess his presidency has made on the border?! God forbid that Biden actually enforce and stop all the illegal immigrants who are costing the hard working American taxpayer’s multiple billions to pay for all of them!
The Anti American pro-illegal immigrant idiots always state that the “illegal immigrants” don’t commit any crimes and pay taxes! No they don’t. The ONLY TAXES THAT ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS PAY IS SALES TAX! Illegal immigrants commit the following crimes:
There’s only two ways an illegal immigrant can be paid.
— The illegal is paid, under the table, in cash, which means they pay no income taxes on the cash for their work, which is a felony!
— The second way is the illegal commits identity theft of an American citizens I.D and Social Security number. The illegal claims maximum dependents, so very little taxes are taken from their paycheck and the American citizen, who was victimized, gets left with the taxes owed to the IRS! And that’s a nightmare that’s not easily solved.
For telling a pro-illegal liberal activist these facts, the only thing they can come up with is you’re a racist bigot! The left ignores the difference between illegal and LEGAL immigrants. This is why they came up with referring to illegal immigrants as Undocumented Immigrants as if the above listed crimes never happened???!!!!