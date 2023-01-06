House GOP Declares Civil War?

(Conservative Free Press) – Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (N.Y.), the incoming House Democratic leader, during the first ballot vote for Speaker, managed to win nine more votes than House Republican Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy (Calif.).
Jeffries won 212 while McCarthy only won 203 votes in the first ballot. Still, as neither of them managed to secure the 218 votes necessary in order to become Speaker neither won the coveted position.
The Speaker election immediately went into a second vote, which provided McCarthy with an opportunity to secure a majority. However, he did not manage to win the necessary votes in the second vote either. The process is going to continue until someone wins the required number of votes. This is the first time in a century when the Speaker election has required more than one round for a Speaker to be elected, marking another historic first following the unprecedented 2022 midterm elections.
On the Republican side, 19 Republicans voted against McCarthy, with 10 of those votes being given to Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.). This is further evidence of the rift that exists between the party and the lower chamber.
Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) won 6 votes, while Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.), Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.), and former Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-N.Y.) each received one vote. In the vote, no member voted “present” or were absent.
Jordan made a speech ahead of the second ballot vote in which he urged all GOP lawmakers to vote in favor of McCarthy. This is particularly important as the Republicans managed to win the 2022 election with a very narrow majority of 222 seats. This margin means that McCarthy had very little room for losing votes from his own party.
Copyright 2023, ConservativeFreePress.com
21 CommentsLeave a Reply
Mc CARTY is the right man for this job get together and go forward. IT looks like we have more DEM. in the house than REP. voteing.
WE have to many rinos there already mc cartyt is a rino the same as old mitch NO rinos They Rep apry needs to get off there knees and fight for the Country
This is a GOP embarrassment that Democrats are enjoying immensely!
Meanwhile, we, the people, are waiting to go to work and stop Biden’s madness!
Could you, idiots, please wash your dirty clothing at home?
nothing embarassing at all..this is our republic at work…i don’t like mccarthy either, because i don’t trust him…we don’t need business as usual in corrupt dc
Could you, idiots, please wash your dirty clothes at home and go to work?
These representatives-in-name-only (rino?) are a bunch of arrogant, egotistical and self-serving individuals. They are making the Democrats look good (an impossible job) while making the GOP the butt of jokes. As long as they are carrying on this charade there will be no investigation of the Biden crime family, or the disaster of the withdrawal from Afghanistan, or the invasion crisis of the southern border, or the open vault of the American treasury or any other many needed checks on Democrat dictatorship in DC. And this all because of some arrogant, egotistical, self-serving people who think that what they want is all that matters. Pitiful!!
Wow! BWH. Most of the time I agree with you but this time you’re dead wrong. Calling the hold-outs names is just B.S. McCarthy is not a conservative. He’s a moderate republican at best. He’s sold us out just as much as Mitch McConnell. All the so-called “concessions” McCarthy has made don’t mean a damn thing. As soon as he gets the gavel, he will begin selling us out again. No conservatives will get to run committees, only fellow gutless moderate sell-outs will get those positions. The those losers will use the same old “reach across the isle” B.S. and put far left libs on the committees to stop any and all progress. McCarthy already has his end-around scheme planned with every concession. He’s the deep state RINO. I thought you knew that. Guess I was wrong.
As far as “making democrats look good.” Democrats are all 100% evil, they support all things evil and will vote for evil every time. That’s why they stick together. It’s a collective. Destroying America is their only goal and they will work together to achieve that goal.
I so agree with you!! It’s time that they grew a set and let’s get on with what needs to be done for the republicans!
Jeannie,
McCarthy isn’t gonna do a damn thing!! He’s a gutless deep state republican. He’ll put other gutless deep state republicans in charge of each committee. Nothing will be done about any of the criminal acts of the democrats. Boehner did nothing! Ryan did nothing! McCarthy will do nothing!
Why??
Because any real investigation will eventually lead back to deep state republicans in bed with lying democrats!
Stop blaming the wrong people! They ARE the ones with “a pair!” You’re falling for their bullsh*t! Just like everyone thought McCain was good conservative. NOPE!! He was a POS!
McCarthy was right on board with Senate leader, McConnell, who were both doing back room deals, selling out their conservative constituents to Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats giant communist spending bills, which have passed thanks to these two Rino’s!
McCarthy denied that he conspired with other Rino’s and Democrats to get Trump out of office. He couldn’t deny that he in fact did this, once an audiotape was leaked to the public of him backstabbing President Trump!
It’s disturbing that only 20-House members have voted down McCarthy. It should have been the majority of Republican House members! This just shows that the majority of Republicans just want to go back to the old days, which allowed them to ignore and steal from the taxpayers. It’s no secret that most of these scumbag congressmen enter as middle class or upper middle class and in just a few short years they’re multi millionaires!!! Thieves!!!
Accurate and on point! Great post.
McCarty should step down and endorse Scalise and get this done in one vote and get on with advancing the agenda of th GOP.
Thomas, I lost a lot of respect for Scalise when I learned that he endorsed Elizabeth Cheney’s reelection, which tells me Scalise has no business being anywhere near the House Speaker position.
I know Jim Jordan doesn’t want the House Speaker job, but he has a strong history of fighting back against the Democrat Party’s Anti-American agenda and policies!!!
jordan would b great, but somehow i think he will be leading the investigations…and boy do we need someone to pay for the misdeeds…if they don’t forget it our country is done
https://youtu.be/ppFVmnmpGz8
THEY ALL LAUGHED AT CHRISTOPHER COLUMBUS. LOUIS ARMSTRONG-ELLA FITZGERALD.
FIX NEWS IS GOING DOWN. NEWSMAX WILL REPLACE IT. RUPEE THE KANGEROO RULES. THE AMERICAN REVOLUTION STARTED OVER 4 TAXES. GLASS,PAINT,STAMPS AND TEA. WE HAVE THAT MANY ON THE PHONE BILL! HOW ABOUT NO TAXES OVER 40 HOURS A WEEK?
KING GEORGE SAID A HANDFUL OF AMERICANS WON’T CHANGE ANYTHING.
JESUS STARTED WITH 12. GEOTZ HAS 20. REMEMBER [email protected] GOETZ (GATES)
WE DON’T NEED DEMO COMMO CONFORMISTS. WE NEED AMERICANS WITH TWO BIG LIBERTY BELLS LIKE EL TRUMPO. THE BEST COMBO IS DON, RON AND ELON. THEN THE COMMUNISTS BE GONE. LET’S DRINK TO THE THREE MUSK A TEERS.
BARTENDER MORE BEERS. I HAVE A TRUMP COUPON.. ATTN: TICKTOCK USERS. YOU ARE NO LONGER LOSERS. WE HAVE, http://WWW.TICKEETOCKEE.COM BRING YOUR TUNES, RECIPES AND FASHIONS. STAY KEEN AND KEEP IT CLEAN.
https://youtu.be/pWRt4RD6XQg
JUST TWO KINDS OF PEOPLE IN THE WORLD.LIL ANTHONY
Kevin will never make Speaker. He wants it too much and appears to arrogant by moving into the Speaker’s Office to soon
agree w/ T Harper above
We absolutely must make certain that we get someone in there who will stop sending our hard earned money to the Ukraine. Enough is enough.. We also must make absolutely certain that we get someone that gets rid of the 87,000 IRS agents.
Keep on fighting until we have all of the items that we have been waiting for such as the investigation into
Hunter Biden. This is our only chance. No crying later. Act Now.
Its about TIME we have some Rep Conservatives up there with balls to stand up tp the dems and rinos Rimod cost up the last epection but working against conservatives and using RNC money (which i will never donate again and is run by a romney } both mitch and mc carty where for rinos mc carty
Is a rino Glad we have some REAL ppl to fight for the Country That last give away plan was not good Heck they even gave the crooked FBI and DOJ raises Thats to those who are standing up for the Country
bi
McCarthy is a part of the establishment politicians. We want no more status quo.
Status quo has removed our republic and given us a corporation as a government.
And hypothecated our lives’ labors to the international bankers.
We have traitors galore in our government offices.
Get rid of every one of them!
I’ll bet Nancy Pelosi will breathe easier if McCarthy gets the House Speaker nomination. The Pelosi’s got rich from using Nancy’s position, illegal stock trading, real state deals….etc, making the Pelosi crime family multi millionaires!
Kevin McCarthy won’t go after Nancy because he’s going to do the exact same thing. Remember, only 20-Republicans voted against McCarthy, which reveals that the majority of Republicans are as corrupt as the Democrats, who we know all get rich from selling out the American people. There’s just NO WAY to explain away the last two spending bills and the sell out law against our 2nd amendment. McConnell and McCarthy and several Rino’s made those Anti-American bills pass, selling out the hard working American citizens!