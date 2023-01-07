Democrats Hang GOP Out To Dry

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Democratic leaders on Wednesday said that Republicans would be on their own as the conservative faction of the party is blocking Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) from becoming the next Speaker in the new Congress.

Many lawmakers are trying to find a “unity” candidate who could potentially win bipartisan support as McCarthy has consistently failed to win the required support from Republicans. However, Democratic leaders do not appear to be willing to help Republicans come out of the chaos that has been caused by conservatives stopping McCarthy from being elected.

Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-Calif.) the incoming chair of the House Democratic Caucus, during a press briefing in the Capitol said that it would be up to the Republicans.

Aguilar further said that so far no lawmakers have approached him about finding a consensus candidate. Democratic leaders have also remained united behind Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.), the incoming minority leader, allowing him to get 212 Democratic votes on Tuesday’s three ballots.

Aguilar said that if there was a real candidate that both parties could get behind then they would be willing to consider that, but so far it does not appear that the “Republicans are willing to engage.”

Republicans have so far failed in their attempts to place someone in the Speakership, which has led to many centrist groups pushing for lawmakers to unite behind a moderate figure, even if it is one outside of Congress in order to elect someone as Speaker. Former Rep. Fred Upton (R-Mich.), a centrist when asked about whether he would be willing to be that figure said that it is “an intriguing suggestion that I have not rejected.”

Copyright 2023, ConservativeFreePress.com