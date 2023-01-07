Democrats Hang GOP Out To Dry

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Democratic leaders on Wednesday said that Republicans would be on their own as the conservative faction of the party is blocking Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) from becoming the next Speaker in the new Congress.
Many lawmakers are trying to find a “unity” candidate who could potentially win bipartisan support as McCarthy has consistently failed to win the required support from Republicans. However, Democratic leaders do not appear to be willing to help Republicans come out of the chaos that has been caused by conservatives stopping McCarthy from being elected.
Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-Calif.) the incoming chair of the House Democratic Caucus, during a press briefing in the Capitol said that it would be up to the Republicans.
Aguilar further said that so far no lawmakers have approached him about finding a consensus candidate. Democratic leaders have also remained united behind Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.), the incoming minority leader, allowing him to get 212 Democratic votes on Tuesday’s three ballots.
Aguilar said that if there was a real candidate that both parties could get behind then they would be willing to consider that, but so far it does not appear that the “Republicans are willing to engage.”
Republicans have so far failed in their attempts to place someone in the Speakership, which has led to many centrist groups pushing for lawmakers to unite behind a moderate figure, even if it is one outside of Congress in order to elect someone as Speaker. Former Rep. Fred Upton (R-Mich.), a centrist when asked about whether he would be willing to be that figure said that it is “an intriguing suggestion that I have not rejected.”
And i was thinking the rep aretrying to hang themself again with this mc carty rino But since he now won guess they will need new knee pad for the crawling under dem tables for there cut of these stupid spending bills they just passed We need more like Borhart to lead the way but since thoe that need to lead tried they will now be punnishe by the rino party
There were a handful of arrogant, egotistical and self-serving individuals that produced chaos during the selection of Speaker. While they claimed they were doing the will of the people, they could not produce a candidate that could garner ore than 20 votes, about 10% of the caucus. I’ve always heard “either push, pull or get out of the way”. They should have gotten out of the way a lot sooner. November and December were the months to iron out their differences.
What the hell is wrong with you?? You don’t find it the least bit arrogant to just move into the Speakers vacant office with out having the position?? That’s the definition of arrogant. Sad that you’ve decided to align yourself with gutless RINO’s.
Self serving?? McCarthy hasn’t done one significant thing in 14 years!
You are definitely wrong-headed!
Please just change your party affiliation to lying lemming liberal.
Are you kidding with this BS. DemoRats don’t help anyone but themselves individually. They don’t even help each other. It’s common knowledge. I could have wrote this article myself…..
The idea that there is total confusion in the GOP ranks is sheer NONSENSE!!! Everyone knows that McCarthy is a big blow-hole! He talks a lot of smack on his soap box and then turns right around and votes with Mitch the bitch and the rest of the commies in congress!!!
No — they are looking for a LEADER – one who will help Republicans to find their way back to the party principles or get the hell out of the party and go Demo-commie where they belong! The flip-flopping and turn-coat of the Republican party members must end. I myself only support individual candidates within the party. I no longer financially support the GOP because even their leader is a turn-coat (i.e. find out who her uncle is!) Just sayin….
I’ll bet the Democrats are going to throw a big old party for McCarthy. He’s the next best thing to the Democrats holding majority control of the House! McConnell, McCarthy and several Rino’s ALL must have been rewarded handsomely for signing off on the Democrats radical spending bills and giving away our 2nd amendment rights of law abiding gun owners!!!!
Since McCarthy and McConnell both steal like Nancy did, I’m certain she’s breathing a sigh of relief that she won’t be investigated for all the crimes she has committed to make her crime family multi millionaires!
You know, I just don’t know what to believe about McCarthy,. We’ll watch him carefully and hope for the best. I’m just SO G”LAD Pelosi is out of there. Whew!!!
In the beginning, I was mad at the opposition. Now, I’m still mad that they did all the circus in the open, In front of Democrats, but I’m happy with the necessary changes achieved. No more omnibuses, pork, or rush to vote without reading the bills and other changes. Let’s get to work now!
You are delusional!
Jorge, if you honestly believe that, then I got some swamp property to sell you. Won thing you need to understand about ANY POLITICIAN, is that what ever they promise, they will break their promise.
I hope Republicans do the same thing should the Dems one day be in a position where it takes multiple ballots to select a Speaker.