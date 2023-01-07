Michelle Obama and Ocasio-Cortez To Join Forces?

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has risen to prominence within the Democratic party in the past few years. Only a few years into her congressional career and her usage of social media have allowed her to become the face of the more progressive wing of the Democratic party. Many are now suspecting that if Biden chooses not to seek reelection in 2024, then AOC may consider placing a bid for the White House herself.
The fact that AOC has also not yet endorsed Trump for reelection, which she claims is only because Biden has not yet launched a reelection campaign, has sparked a lot of speculations about the possibility of her running herself.
These speculations have also meant that many are wondering whether AOC would be able to win the elections, and what her campaign would look like if she did decide to run. Another big question many are asking is who could be her VP, with many hoping to see Michelle Obama acting as her running mate.
AOC has many cards stacked against her. She is relatively young and only has a few years of experience in Congress. So far, she has not had any notable accomplishments and her progressive values have meant that many moderates are not supportive of her.
On the other hand, progressives who should be supporting her as the face of the progressive faction of the party, have begun to fear that AOC may have sold out to the establishments.
In terms of opposition, conservatives absolutely dislike AOC and do not support her or her social media presence.
Many have also pointed out that not many House Representatives launch bids for the White House and that it is far more likely for them to move on to the Senate before launching a presidential campaign. There has been one exception to this, Gerald Ford, but even he did not manage to get elected.
Copyright 2023, ConservativeFreePress.com
16 CommentsLeave a Reply
Watch out AOC. Big Mike has a bigger tool than your boyfriend’s.
Remaking the movie Dumb and Dumber !!!!
Bemused, Just reviewing what the nasty, racist, POS you are posted. Y’all are just too nasty, too stupid and will never have the support of decent Americans.
You tell ‘em’, lying lib!! Let’s join Jody and help destroy America!!! Maybe should support aborting children up to 5 years old.
Or teachers teaching them to masterbate!!
That’ll make America much better!!
NOT!!
Funny
The problem is how stupid americans have become in the seven years, before Trump was president! Then all the kooks came out trying to impeach the best president for this country in decades! All the crooks are still running this country, and selling America out!
I would just say Dumb.
You seriously think AOC (dumbest politician in existence) could make a run at being SCOTUS?!?! If you believe that AND you believe Michelle would play second fiddle to such a twit as AOC you seriously need to stop taking your meds
Makes no sense. Better off with a first grader.
Both of these idiots would be just a bad for America and the dummy we have in the WH now!!! Moochelle is a racist, and would just continue to destroy the country just like her husband started, and that the idiot in office now is striving to do as we type!!! AOC hasn’t got the brains to run for president, and she would also strive to kill the Constitution and make sure we lost ALL of our rights!!! She is dumba$$, despite her college education. Just goes to show that college is an indoctrination center, not an education institute!
The shame is that Americans have CONTINUOUSLY STRIVEN to elect the WORST POSSIBLE
DEMON-O-CRAT possible !!! It just seems that Americans can’t help themselves. They need to believe
that they are the bane of the world and the SWEET TALKING DEMON-O-CRATS play on that belief
( put there by rotten teachers who already HATE AMERICA ) NOT all teachers BUT TOO DAMN MANY
teach GARBAGE and LIES IN THE NAME OF TRUTH and PARENTS don’t stand up for the truth , SO
talk about the lies getting around the world…..before the truth gets its pants on….HERE IS YOUR
PERFECT EXAMPLE ….!!!
AOC would be a travesty to the presidency! It’s bad enough that she wormed her way into congress! She’a painful behavior to observe and would best disappear into the abyss!
Hey AOC… “You know the thing” Once ya go Black… aint neva goin back!
AOC would be a travesty to the presidency! It’s bad enough that she wormed her way into congress! She’s
a painful behavior to observe and would best disappear into the abyss!
Michelle and AOC is a nightmare waiting to happen. One does not know a thing and the otheer swears by it.
Never say never, especially since the Democratic Nationalist Communist Nazicrat Party has control of the majority of fake news media outlets, Big Tech, and has weaponized Federal law enforcement, (DOJ, FBI, CIA….etc), to seek out and destroy ANYONE who opposes them! Look at Brandon, who’s as smart as a houseplant. The radicals rigged his election against Trump and the houseplant illegitimately won and is currently trying to destroy our country.
There is one major thing that Michelle Obama and AOC have in common, is that they both are radical, communist, racist azzwhole’s who completely HATE our country and who would revel in destroying it!