Michelle Obama and Ocasio-Cortez To Join Forces?

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has risen to prominence within the Democratic party in the past few years. Only a few years into her congressional career and her usage of social media have allowed her to become the face of the more progressive wing of the Democratic party. Many are now suspecting that if Biden chooses not to seek reelection in 2024, then AOC may consider placing a bid for the White House herself.

The fact that AOC has also not yet endorsed Trump for reelection, which she claims is only because Biden has not yet launched a reelection campaign, has sparked a lot of speculations about the possibility of her running herself.

These speculations have also meant that many are wondering whether AOC would be able to win the elections, and what her campaign would look like if she did decide to run. Another big question many are asking is who could be her VP, with many hoping to see Michelle Obama acting as her running mate.

AOC has many cards stacked against her. She is relatively young and only has a few years of experience in Congress. So far, she has not had any notable accomplishments and her progressive values have meant that many moderates are not supportive of her.

On the other hand, progressives who should be supporting her as the face of the progressive faction of the party, have begun to fear that AOC may have sold out to the establishments.

In terms of opposition, conservatives absolutely dislike AOC and do not support her or her social media presence.

Many have also pointed out that not many House Representatives launch bids for the White House and that it is far more likely for them to move on to the Senate before launching a presidential campaign. There has been one exception to this, Gerald Ford, but even he did not manage to get elected.

