Biden Taunts Troubled Republicans

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – President Biden on Wednesday said that it was “embarrassing” to have the Speakership vote take “so long.” His comments came after Republicans could not agree upon a winner, leaving Congress in a bit of a stalemate. Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), after failing to secure the speakership for five days, finally found the necessary support within his party on Friday night.

While talking with reporters outside the White House, President Biden said that both the fact that it is taking so long to elect a speaker, as well as the “way they are dealing with one another,” that is so embarrassing. He added that this is not a “good look” and that the rest of the world is looking at them, thinking that they need to “get their act together.”

Regarding the chaos in the House Republican Conference which has led to the lack of consensus on who should be their leader, Biden simply said that it was “not my problem.” The White House also said the day before that the President would not try to influence the Speakership election. Biden is incredibly familiar with the processes in Congress as he was a member of Congress for many years.

On Wednesday, Biden is going to be heading to Kentucky where he is going to promote an infrastructure bill along with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.). This is a rare occasion as it is uncommon for a Republican leader to appear alongside the President.

McConnell who was sworn in on Tuesday is currently the longest-serving Senate Leader having to lead the chamber’s Republican conference for 16 years.

