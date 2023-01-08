Trump’s Abortion Comment Divides GOP

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Former President Trump’s latest criticism about the stance that GOP members took on the abortion issue has led to tensions within the party during a time when they are looking to regroup after their underwhelming performance in the midterm election.
On Monday, Trump said that Republicans who underperformed in the midterm elections had to reevaluate their stance on abortion, as he claims that those who support the abortion with no exceptions stance naturally lose a lot of voters.
In a post on Truth Social, Trump said that it was not his fault that Republican candidates performed lower than expected. He added that many Republicans had simply handled the “‘abortion issue’ poorly”, especially in the cases where the candidates did not allow for exceptions for “Rape, Incest, or Life of the Mother.”
This attack by Trump led to responses from many anti-abortion groups, such as Susan B. Anthony’s Pro-Life America group in a statement said that the midterm election held many lessons for candidates such as the fact that “those who adopt the Ostrich Strategy on abortion lose.”
Terry Schilling, the president of the conservative American Principles Project, also called out Trump for his statement which he called “stupid” during an interview with the Hill. Schilling proceeded to say that the statement made by Trump “was so unlike Trump.” He then continued on to say that all the candidates he endorsed had actually followed his stance on abortion issues and still lost.
It is clear that following the overturning of Roe v. Wade last summer the Democrats successfully leveraged the abortion issue and used it in their favor during the last midterm elections.
Copyright 2023, ConservativeFreePress.com
13 CommentsLeave a Reply
WHAT DOES GOD SAY ABOUT IT?
The Democrats won by cheating, not abortion stance.
The Democrats did not have to leverage the abortion issue. It leveraged itself. I spent the entire Election Day at my polling place and women arrived in a steady stream with fire in their eyes. This is not Afghanistan, and women do not appreciate the Taliban.
anyone have a list of what 9th Amendment rights are allowed by THE STATE?
anyone ever read the 9th?
What should happen is that the ‘elected’ official does what his constituents want, not what he/she wants. Override the voters and you’ll be kicked to the curb before you even start.
The SIMPLE CONSTITIONAL solution has NEVER been brought out by ANY party. Prostaglandin does NOT affect/kill the fetus, but it dissolves the corpus luteum on the woman’s ovaries, thus terminating the pregnancy without killing the fetus first. However, BOTH parties want to FORCE their opinion on others-demonrats by wanting to kill the fetus no matter how cruel, and the Republicans by thinking they can FORCE the pregnancy on women who don’t want it. As far as God, the people bringing that up only cherry-pick the Bible. God’s 1st commandment was to have no other God before him, yet nothing is said about the Muslims, Hindus, and other religions of American people. Next, months after giving Moses the 10 commandments, God ordered Isreal to KILL every man, woman, and child in the lands they were entering. While not everyone agrees about abortion, the CONSTITUTIONAL solution is the best..
I have to agree that abortion cannot be put into a “blk & wht” category and certain situations should be accounted for. I personally did not vote for Tudor Dixon because of her “no exceptions” on abortion stance.
If any one of you “no exceptions” people had ever had a child that was raped you would feel differently on the subject. A 10-year-old CHILD who has been raped should not have to carry that criminal’s child to term and further harm that 10-year-old CHILD’S state of mind/body for the baby to be adopted out…what is wrong with people! So the CHILD is raped and endures that horrific experience and then the CHILD has to have a baby?? Seriously people – enough. There ARE gray areas when it comes to abortion and that has to been recognized. And don’t throw the God Card in there… I don’t think God wants a raped child to suffer either…that’s what I think God would say about it.
IF WE WERE HONEST PEOPLE WE WOULD ADMIT ABORTION IS MURDER. WOMEN ARE PUT IN HORRIBLE POSITIONS FORCED TO CHOOSE LIFE OR DEATH OF THE CHILD. MANY WOMEN LEFT ALONE TO MAKE THAT DECISION. THE BEST OPTION IS ADOPTION. REPLACE DEMOCRAT CHOP SHOPS WITH ADOPTION CLINICS. THAT IS THE MOST HUMANE OUTCOME. LET THE MONEY COME FROM A WASTEFUL SPENDING GOVERNMENT. SAVE THE KIDS. BY THE WAY, NO TAXES OVER 40 HOURS A WEEK. NO TAXES.
http://WWW.TICKEETOCKEE.COM
I think that Trump is correct on this issue. One must be more flexible on an issue that is so personal to so many people. I often feel that Republicans just do not know how to win an election!!
And Trump , whether you like it or not, is correct! Stop playing dumb GOP, if someone is raped they don’t want to carry that child or health of mother in question??? stop acting like the moral majority!? Think what “normal” people would think!? I’m so. Ick of the GOP taking a dumb stance, smarten up! I’m a forever Republican but let’s not be stupid!
He’s says GOP smarten up! No one wants to carry a child do to rape or if the health of mom is in question!?
Former President Trump’s assertions about the Republicans poor performance during the midterm elections due to their stance on abortion was right on the money! The Republicans lost big time because of their stance on abortion rights. Ironically, it was President Trump’s selection of ultra conservative Pro Life Justices to the Supreme Court, that was in tern responsible for overturning Roe vs Wade. The Pro Life advocates attacked Trump’s assertions about the midterm election fiasco by singling out Pro Life Governor success stories such as the Governors from Florida and Georgia. The fact of the matter is 2/3 of the US electorate supports abortion rights, but the population in Georgia and Florida happen to have Pro Life majorities that helped elect Pro Life Governors.
It’s time to rethink about policy. Abortion is here, like it or not…… in a sterile setting…. or…. with a coat hanger. Prohibiting something is not your job. Your job is to allow a sterile setting up to the first trimester. Just because you make it a law, doesn’t make it mandatory. You aren’t God. It’s up to the Church to discuss with their congregation. It’s up to the person to make that decision….it’s between that person, her doctor and her God. All you need to do is allow a small window of opportunity……period.