Trump’s Abortion Comment Divides GOP

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Former President Trump’s latest criticism about the stance that GOP members took on the abortion issue has led to tensions within the party during a time when they are looking to regroup after their underwhelming performance in the midterm election.

On Monday, Trump said that Republicans who underperformed in the midterm elections had to reevaluate their stance on abortion, as he claims that those who support the abortion with no exceptions stance naturally lose a lot of voters.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said that it was not his fault that Republican candidates performed lower than expected. He added that many Republicans had simply handled the “‘abortion issue’ poorly”, especially in the cases where the candidates did not allow for exceptions for “Rape, Incest, or Life of the Mother.”

This attack by Trump led to responses from many anti-abortion groups, such as Susan B. Anthony’s Pro-Life America group in a statement said that the midterm election held many lessons for candidates such as the fact that “those who adopt the Ostrich Strategy on abortion lose.”

Terry Schilling, the president of the conservative American Principles Project, also called out Trump for his statement which he called “stupid” during an interview with the Hill. Schilling proceeded to say that the statement made by Trump “was so unlike Trump.” He then continued on to say that all the candidates he endorsed had actually followed his stance on abortion issues and still lost.

It is clear that following the overturning of Roe v. Wade last summer the Democrats successfully leveraged the abortion issue and used it in their favor during the last midterm elections.

