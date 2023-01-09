(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Former Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) took to Twitter to criticize the GOP for the way they have handled the Speakership election so far. Pelosi has stated that Republicans’ “cavalier” attitude is “frivolous” and “disrespectful” to Congress.
In her tweet, Pelosi started by saying that all those serving in the House have “a responsibility to bring dignity to this body.” She then proceeded to say that the “cavalier attitude” of Republicans was “unworthy of this institution.”
She continued by saying that it is necessary for the House to open and start doing the “People’s work.”
The lack of consensus on who should become the next Speaker of the House has led to the House being brought to a standstill. So far during the first two days of its new Session, Republicans who hold the House majority have been unsuccessful in electing a new Speaker. The new members are also not able to be sworn in until a Speaker has been elected.
House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy (Calif.) has been trying to gain the support of all Republican members in his conference, but so far 19 GOP members opposed him on the first two ballots, and 20 opposed him on the third ballot on Tuesday. This has stopped him from being able to gain his desired victory.
This is the first time since 1923 that the House has not been able to elect a Speaker on the first ballot. So far both the three ballots on Tuesday and the three ballots on Wednesday have been unable to yield results, with the vote counts remaining fairly similar in each voting round.
Copyright 2023, ConservativeFreePress.com
31 CommentsLeave a Reply
How dare she sat anything about disrespect..Remember the style of the union..
Its time that the congress moved forward in appositive light..For too long they have not care about the American people.. If they are ti serve us then term limits is the way to go with both Yea and Nay names published.
Pelosi accuses Republicans of disrespecting Congress, well that’s a knee slapper.
How dare she accuse the Republicans of disrespect after all the dirty tricks she pulled over the years. She was the worse speaker we’ve ever had and we swear to never have one like her again, that’s why some wouldn’t vote for Kevin until they made some changes .They put changes in writing 5hats why it took so long. They needed to be sure they could get rid of any speaker if they were bad like pelosi. Bye bye to the worst speaker ever.
She makes a comment like this after disrespecting our elections and the American people’s right to a free and fair election and even on a trivial note having members of her caucus bring popcorn into the congressional chambers. She’s counting on uninformed, low information voters hearing her and believing her because they don’t want to think.
Nancy showed the way to respect congress when she tore Trumps speech in two after He gave a State of the Nation address to the combined Congress.
You are right on; it not only was disgraceful it was pure hate. Steam was coming out of her head and nostrils.
Also, how were the 2 Dems tested when they didn’t agree with her: Manchin and the female / Kryston? Name. She had to leave the party and become independent
Where is my magic wand?….Please make her disappear…
I agree! The “wicked witch from the west” has a lot of nerve commenting about disrespect. This bumbling idiot, who is always adjusting her dentures, needs to realize she is the Queen of disrespect.
Agreed. She was the worst for showing disrespect! Tearing up Pres. Trump speech on national TV.
Her refusal to call for extra security for Jan 6th. Instead she sent some home. She is the most vile excuse of a human being. Good riddance
I love it – Pelois is the last person I would even consider as a commentary on any thing….. The only thing anyone could say about that woman is not printable. Tell her to go home and take care of her husband…..
Seriously. Let’s see, passing trillions in useless packages thereby throwing our country and the world into recession, tearing up the then President’s State of the Union speech, not following through on extra security for 1/06. What other great, upstanding moves has nancy done.
Let’s be honest, to many to count; and Republicans are being disrespectful. LMAO.
If disrespecting Congress means respecting the Constitution then so be it.
They never disrespected Congress. You did.
She is correct. I’m an old man from generations of Gop, and this current Buncha of traitorous clowns have seriously damaged the institution and the country.
Pelosi,…God find a rock to crawl under…
A nut will crack..and they all did.it’s going down short ly.then you will see America again.!
THERE IS A FINE EXAMPLE OF THE “POT CALLING THE KETTLE BLACK”
If she only new how much i DO disrespect the Rep that wear knee pads for the dems i saw 21 i thought tht fought for the Country and then it dropped to only 7 Hope one of them makes Pres
Apparently she’s lost her “Southern Comfort”. What a piece of $#!T. Tore up the state of the union speech in front of the world and she’s talking? She should be ashamed, I am, that she was the house speaker! Gives you an idea about those that put her in that position? Was it because she could raise so much $ from her friend George? Obviously a California rep.
For once I agree with poolside, it is time for congress to get back to work doing the job they were elected to do, because they have done everything except what they are supposed to do ,serve the betterment of our country and it’s people, hopefully it will get better, we’ll have to wait and see.
Pelosi said that it is necessary for the House to open and start doing the “People’s work.” Well Nancy, you just got your wish.. The peoples” work will now commence and will include investigations and charges against
President Biden for his violation of his oath of office, on many different fronts. Also the peoples work will include investigations and charges surrounding insider trading violations commited by various members of congress. Additionally, there will be investigations and charges filed against President Biden for multiple Quid Pro Quo transactions with various countries while in office to profit his immediate family financially for countless millions of dollars. And “god only knows” what else will be discovered and prosecuted on…ie His involvement with the Jeffrey Epstein story among other things…
“Yes Nancy, your desire for the “peoples work to begin” will now start. “ENJOY”!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Obviously Pelosi is a totalitarian all the way, “no descent, no Discussion” just do what SHE says & be totally controlled by Her. like the DEM’s are in the house! Notice there was always exactly the Same # of votes for speaker from the Dem’s on EVERY VOTE. jUST like in Russia!
Disrespectful? What a joke……….of course if he’s not the type of dictator Crazy Nancy was he’s disrespectful!!!
This is how our government is supposed to work. Pelosi and her opinions are null and void after the stunt she pulled at the state of the union speech. That is disrespect.
Why is my comment NOT showing up??
Anybody got some Water to see her Melt
Too funny, watching this moron, who seems not to understand at all what went on last week in the house. Or, maybe she understands all too well, and is very afraid of it.
It was a true exercise in what it means to be part of a democratic republic. The communist democrats NEVER question what their party bosses tell them to do. They march with a goose-step in lock-step to comply with their masters without ever thinking about what they are doing, they don’t need to think, that is not their job. The Republicans just showed us that the American People are in charge. The hold-outs were doing so because they were THINKING about their choice, and what it meant, and whether or not it fell in line with what the people they REPRESENT, who sent them to the House to do a job, would want of them. They were holding out for a way forward which represented their constituents. Communist democrats such as Pelosi are not even capable of understanding that concept, let alone act on it.
She says it’s time for the house to open and start doing the peoples work. What a load of hypocrisy!!!! The house was not doing the peoples work for the recent years. It was too busy running any sort of witch-hunt it could concerning Trump and anything associated with him (they, the LLLLL, missed one though. When he was in the 3rd grade he pulled a girls pigtails and refused to share his bubblegum with her. Gotcha) and rubber stamping all of Bidens massive and out of control spending, to do any of the peoples work. She now needs to realize she is no longer relevant!! Let the witch sink back into the San Francisco woodwork.
For those who don’t know or remember LLLLL = Loonie Liberal Left Loser Liars.
Have a great day and let’s start healing this great nation of ours!!!!
Pelosi how can you say anything –YOU DISRESPECT THE AMERICAN PEOPLE . You Pelosi disrespect the U.S.A.
This lady needs her head examined. She is definitely a crazy and needs to be put away. So happy she is gone. She needs to retire and never come back to haunt us Americans!
Pelosi who???
i think its odd that she left with out a speaker to replace her…to physically hand over the position. could it be she was arrested…?