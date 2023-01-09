Pelosi Accuses Republicans of Disrespecting Congress

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Former Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) took to Twitter to criticize the GOP for the way they have handled the Speakership election so far. Pelosi has stated that Republicans’ “cavalier” attitude is “frivolous” and “disrespectful” to Congress.

In her tweet, Pelosi started by saying that all those serving in the House have “a responsibility to bring dignity to this body.” She then proceeded to say that the “cavalier attitude” of Republicans was “unworthy of this institution.”

She continued by saying that it is necessary for the House to open and start doing the “People’s work.”

The lack of consensus on who should become the next Speaker of the House has led to the House being brought to a standstill. So far during the first two days of its new Session, Republicans who hold the House majority have been unsuccessful in electing a new Speaker. The new members are also not able to be sworn in until a Speaker has been elected.

House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy (Calif.) has been trying to gain the support of all Republican members in his conference, but so far 19 GOP members opposed him on the first two ballots, and 20 opposed him on the third ballot on Tuesday. This has stopped him from being able to gain his desired victory.

This is the first time since 1923 that the House has not been able to elect a Speaker on the first ballot. So far both the three ballots on Tuesday and the three ballots on Wednesday have been unable to yield results, with the vote counts remaining fairly similar in each voting round.

