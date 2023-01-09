Top Republican Calls for Change to Party

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., in a new seven-figure nationwide television ad that is going to begin airing later this week, urges the GOP to “stop caving in” to Democratic Party demands and alter the way it operates. The Florida Republican also tells the rest of his party members that it is not possible for them to continue doing the “same old thing” and that it is time for them to start speaking the Truth.

As part of the ad Scott also talks about his attempts to stop Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell from retaining his position saying that while many had warned him that he would be unsuccessful if he chose to run against Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, it was a necessary move as “we gotta start somewhere.”

Scott, a former two-term Florida governor who is going to be seeking reelection into the Senate next year says in the ad that “we’re on the road to woke socialism and Republicans are just a speed bump.”

During the midterm campaign, Scott also released his own policy agenda in which he criticized the GOP and argued that the Republican party needed to be more proactive in pursuing its agenda.

However, Scotts non-supporters in the GOP have said Scott, who led the National Republican Senatorial Committee during the unsuccessful campaign to flip the Senate in the midterm elections, did not take an active role during the GOP primaries. They add that his strategy was what led to many unattractive GOP candidates winning the primary and then losing the general election which ultimately led to the Democrats retaining their party majority.

