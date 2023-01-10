Republicans’ Social Security Numbers Get Leaked

(ConservativeFreePress) – South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem is asking for answers regarding her personal information being leaked to the public by federal agencies following the release of records from the Jan. 6 committee. She also demanded for a potential plan of action that agencies are willing to take in order to mitigate any risks that are brought on by the leak.

In a tweet on Friday evening following the lead of both Noem’s and her family members’ information Noem wrote that her Lawyers had already contracted lawmakers, agencies, and even the White House in order to determine who was at fault for the leaking of not only her social security number but also the social security numbers of her husband, 3 kids, and her son-in-law. In a later tweet, she added “What specific measures and remedies will be taken to protect our identities?”

Only one night before Noem was sworn into office for her second term, the governor was informed that hers and her family’s social security numbers had been leaked by the Jan. 6 committee. This was after the Jan. 6 committee released hundreds of records gathered during their research. One of these documents was a spreadsheet with information on anyone who visited the White House in December 2020. The Spreadsheet contained around 2,000 Social Security numbers, many of which belonged to high-profile Republicans.

According to the White House log, Noem and her husband had visited then-President Donald Trump on Dec. 14, 2020. As Noem noted the visit was in an “official capacity.”

