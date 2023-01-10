Trump Losing Power Within the GOP?

(ConservativeFreePress) – Former President Trump’s political position has taken another hit as Republicans opposing Rep. Kevin McCarthy in his bid to become the House Speaker have not listened to Trump’s pleas to support McCarthy.

This has been viewed by many as further evidence that Trump’s influence within the party has been waning. More importantly, this is going to have many implications for the 2024 presidential race, as more rivals are going to try to secure the GOP nomination during the primary.

On Wednesday, conservative Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) had said that while Trump was her “favorite president” she disagreed with him on the matter of the Speakership. She had further added that it was possibly time for Trump to tell McCarthy to withdraw from the race as he did not have the votes necessary. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) also expressed that he was “sad” to see that the former president supported McCarthy.

In what looked like a further act of defiance to many, Gaetz also voted for Trump to become the next Speaker of the House during the seventh round of voting.

Brian Seitchik, an Arizona-based GOP strategist said that all of these are signs that Trump’s influence has declined. As Seitchik noted there had been “a time when Trump would say ‘jump’ and everyone would say ‘how high?’”

Earlier this week Trump had also taken to TruthSocial to call on the 20 House Republicans that were opposing McCarthy’s bid. Privately he also helped with the negotiations of the deal that eventually led to McCarthy being voted in as the Speaker.

