Republicans Celebrate Hard-Fought Victory

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Sunday, Republicans defended the process that was required for the next House Speaker to be selected. They also claimed that the chaotic week of negotiations was proof that Democracy in this country was still actively being practiced. This is after it took 15 votes for a House Speaker to officially be selected.

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) told “Fox News Sunday” that there are times when democracy can get messy, but in his view, this is “exactly how the Founders intended it.”

The majority of Republicans have been trying to shed some light on the processes that took place during the first week of Congress when repeated votes led to Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) securing the speakership on the 15th vote. This is the longest battle for the Speakership since the years before the Civil War.

Jordan told host Shannon Bream that those extra votes are similar to overtime in sports and that whether McCarthy had won with 15 or 1 extra vote would not have been important as the result would have been the same with McCarthy becoming the next House Speaker.

Jordan was one of the 200 Republicans that had consistently remained on McCarthy’s side during the vote, despite the fact that someone temporarily nominated him for the position. Jordan himself has said that he had no interest in becoming the House Speaker.

Those Republicans who had held out and opposed McCarthy from winning the Speakership have maintained that “temporary conflict” is important. Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas) said on CNN’s “State of the Union” that he was hoping that these disagreements would lead to a less “dysfunctional” Congress that would serve the American people.

