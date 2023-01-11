Top Republican Accused of Fraud

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) called fellow Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz (Fla.) a “fraud” for using his efforts to block Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) last week for fundraising.

During an interview on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” she said that “Matt Gaetz is a fraud. Every time he voted against Kevin McCarthy last week, he sent out a fundraising email.” She added that what happened last week was having a constitutional process completely diminished because of all of these individual political actions.

Gaetz was one of the 20 holdouts that blocked McCarthy from becoming the Speaker of the House for the first 14 rounds of voting. Ultimately, Gaetz, along with six other lawmakers, switched their vote to “present”, which along with all the other flipped votes, allowed McCarthy to ultimately win the vote.

In a fundraising email, Gaetz wrote that he had no regrets about voting against “Kevin McCarthy for Speaker!”

Mace also blasted Gaetz and other Republicans who used this opportunity to demand concessions from McCarthy. She added that she had “significant heartburn” due to seeing all the non-transparent deal-making that took place.

Mace added that currently, they did not know what promises had been made; it all remained to be seen but that she personally did not “support that kind of behavior.”

On Monday, the House voted on a rules package. This package will need to be adopted before they can proceed with carrying out any further business in the lower chamber. The delay in voting for a Speaker led to the House being at an impasse all of last week and also delayed the swearing-in of its members.

Copyright 2023, ConservativeFreePress.com