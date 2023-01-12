Republican Senator Resigns

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., a vocal critic of former President Donald Trump, officially resigned from the Senate as he is going to fully immerse himself in academia as the president of the University of Florida.

Sasse had previously led Midland University before running for the upper chamber. Following his resignation, he is set to officially leave office on Jan. 8, two years into his second term. As part of his farewell remarks, Sasse also criticized the Senate by saying that “this institution doesn’t work very well right now.”

He further added that all those in the Senate should self-reflect and acknowledge “that lives lived in a politicized echo chamber are unworthy of a place that calls itself a deliberative body.” He noted that by “being honest with each other” it is easy to acknowledge that a lot of what happens when the cameras are on is “performative yelling” which is employed in the hopes that there would be even more occasions of them being booked on TV to do “even more performative yelling.”

Sasse’s resignation is going to open up a seat in the Senate which Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen, a Republican, will appoint someone to. The previous governor, Republican Pete Ricketts, has said that he would possibly be interested in the seat.

Sasse’s departure was first reported by NBC News last year, as a report had noted that he was likely to take the job offered to him by the University of Florida. The university’s Board of Trustees approved Sasse to be the next president despite the opposition that some faculty and students expressed.

