Republicans Calls for the Extradition of Who?

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-Texas) has called on the Biden administration and local authorities in Florida for former far-right President Jair Bolsonaro to be extradited and returned to Brazil.

During a CNN interview with Jim Acosta, Castro said that Bolsonaro has fled Brazil to avoid the investigations about corruption that have surrounded him after his supporters stormed Brazil’s Congress and Supreme Court. He added that “he’s a dangerous man” who should be returned to his country.

Bolsonaro arrived in Florida in late December. At the time, there were a number of open investigations against him from his time in office. In October, Bolsonaro lost his reelection bid but refused to fully concede to the newly elected Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

As a result, Bolsonaro’s supporters marched and broke into Brazil’s Congress, Supreme Court, and presidential palace following the election results. Castro, who serves on the House Foreign Affairs Committee said that the events surrounding Bolsonaro resembled the events that took place in the U.S.A on Jan. 6, 2021.

He added that Bolsonaro had been an “authoritarian leader,” who had used “the Trump playbook to inspire domestic terrorists to try to take over the government.” As Castro claims, Bolsonaro should not be allowed to take refuge in Florida when he is facing investigations back in Brazil.

He added that the United States should be showing its “full support” and stand behind the democratically elected leader of the country. Biden also condemned the violence in Brazil and added that the United States fully supported Brazil’s democratic institutions.

Copyright 2023, ConservativeFreePress.com