Failed Democrat Plans To Run Again

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Stacey Abrams, a Democratic candidate who has twice failed to win the gubernatorial race has stated that there is a possibility that she will run again. However, she did not specify which position she would be seeking if she did join another election.

During an interview with Drew Barrymore, on Barrymore’s television show, Abrams who lost in the 2022 midterm election against incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp (R) said that she would “likely run again.” She further added that it is imperative to try again when you are unsuccessful in your first attempts.

While Abrams was not successful in her own contest, losing by close to eight points, she is still seen as someone who has the potential to fundraise a lot for the Democratic party. For her 2018 campaign, Abrams fundraised $27 million, and for her 2022 she managed to raise $113 million. Despite her successful fundraising though she was unable to win against Kemp in both races.

Abrams, who is a former state lawmaker, has created two voting rights organizations, Fair Fight and New Georgia Project, and has widely focused her attention on creating opportunities for those in disenfranchised communities to vote.

In the interview, she said that her primary focus has always been to provide those who wanted to vote with the capability to vote. She continued to say that democracy was about “ideals” and “not about a person.

Copyright 2023, ConservativeFreePress.com