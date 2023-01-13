Investigation Into Trump Is Officially Over

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – The Fulton County special grand jury has finished the investigations over the attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. According to the court filings, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney has said the grand jurors have concluded their investigation which had meant to be of assistance to District Attorney Fani Willis (D). Willis had first requested assistance a year ago, as part of the conclusion of the investigation the grand jurors have also submitted a report.

McBurney in the brief filling thanked the grand jurors for the work that they had completed. The hearing that will determine whether or not the report will be released to the public is set to take place on Jan. 24.

Willis first started the investigation into Trump’s efforts to overturn the Georgian election in early 2021. At the time, an audio recording had been released to the Washington Post in which Trump could be heard pushing Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) to “find” the 11,000 votes needed for the election results to be overturned.

As part of the probe, there were many subpoenas sent out to Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), and other Trump allies.

While this investigation into Trump’s attempts has concluded, there are currently a number of other legal investigations and cases against Trump. The Justice Department currently has two open investigations and New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) has been probing into Trump’s family business dealings.

