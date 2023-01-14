Democrats to Ban Common Household Item?

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is considering putting a ban on all indoor gas stoves as they are considered to cause more pollution than some of their counterparts.

According to a Bloomberg report, the agency is not only concerned with pollutants relating to the environment but also concerned about all those who might face health issues.

Richard Trumka Jr. specifically told Bloomberg that gas stoves were hidden hazards and that those products that could not be limited should be completely banned.

Around 35 percent of U.S. homes currently have gas stoves. Gas stoves are known for releasing Carbon monoxide and nitrogen dioxide. These have been linked by the World Health Organization and EPA with a number of different harmful health conditions.

A consumer report also encouraged buyers to select an electric range after they measured the gas ranges of the nitrogen gasses.

Federal lawmakers like Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., and Rep. Don Beyer, D-Va., also sent out a letter in December in which they urged for warning labels to be added to these products. They also called for higher performance standards and range hoods to be added to gas stoves.

On both a state and local level many policymakers are trying to get people to switch to electricity from gas in order to cut down on fossil fuel needs.

This move has also extended beyond stoves as in Ann Arbor, Michigan, they have been pushing for residents to start purchasing electric vehicles and solar panels for their homes in order to cut down on fossil fuel usage.

