Rudy Giuliani Under New Investigation?

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Rudy Giuliani, one of Trump’s former attorneys, has been subpoenaed as part of the investigation into 2020. Giuliani had reportedly been involved in fundraising during the election.

The subpoena was originally sent in November, and it requests that Giuliani provide evidence about all the payments received on behalf of the Trump campaign at the time.

The D.C. U.S. The attorney’s office signed the subpoena which came before special counsel Jack Smith was appointed to the Department of Justice’s two cases concerning former President Donald Trump.

The Special counsel’s office has also been probing into Trump’s fundraising efforts for the Save America PAC as part of the campaign. This is not the only subpoenas that have been issued in relation to the PAC, and it appears that the DOJ is trying to understand the movement of funds within Trump’s campaign and especially after Trump started making allegations that the 2020 presidential election had been stolen through widespread voter fraud.

Following this case, Guiliani has faced a preliminary determination from the D.C. bar association as he was in violation of the rules of professional conduct when filing these suits. Depending on the final decision he could even lose his license.

Giuliani also frequently supported Trump’s false claims regarding the voter elections and even went as far as to perpetuate the allegation that the Dominion voting machines had been hacked or that Georgia officials had added ballots to the count.

Giuliani was among the people that the Special committee recommended to the DOJ for criminal charges.

