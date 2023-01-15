Biden’s Rocky Presidency Gets Worse

(ConservativeFreePress.com)- The new case concerning the classified documents located by Biden’s lawyers in his old office could end up being a problem for President Biden ahead of his reelection campaign.

While so far the case regarding Biden’s classified documents has greatly been downplayed, especially when compared to the handling of Trump’s case regarding classified documents in his Mar-a-Lago estate, there is still a review of the documents that the Department of Justice that Biden will have to face.

The main difference between the two cases lies in the fact that as soon as Biden’s team located the documents they contacted the National Archives and the Justice Department. This allowed the documents to go under review immediately. The number of documents found was also significantly smaller, especially when compared to the hundreds of classified documents found in Mar-a-Lago.

Despite the documents being found on Nov. 2, 2022, a bit less than a week before the midterm election the announcement of the case was not made until this Monday.

According to a CNN report, there were 10 classified documents found in a locked closet in Biden’s office. Among those documents, there were also several other personal documents, including information relating to Biden’s son’s funeral service.

In a press conference, Biden told reporters that the people are aware of how seriously he took the handling of both classified information and documents. The documents in question appear to consist of intelligence memos and briefing materials on Ukraine, Iran, and the United Kingdom.

