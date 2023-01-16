Democrats Refuse To Go Away

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – House Democrats have every intention of participating in the new committee established by the Republican majority. The Subcommittee is going to be investigating the alleged “weaponization” of the FBI and other government agencies.

House Democratic Caucus Chairman Rep. Pete Aguilar, D-Calif., disclosed that Democrats would try to participate in the committee and would not boycott it in the way that the GOP had done to the Jan. 6 Committee.

During a press conference on Tuesday, he also added that the Democrats were fully intending to have a Representative seated in every committee and subcommittee. He added that representation from the Democratic side will be the best thing that they can do for the American public as if they don’t participate in the committee they will not have the ability to stop the shaping of conspiracy theories behind closed doors.

The creation of the new subcommittee was voted on partisan lines, with 221-211 votes. The committee is going to be led by incoming House Judiciary Committee Chairman Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and will be made up of 13 members.

As part of their probe, the panel will look at how executive branches may have collaborated with other bodies in order to influence the American public. Democrats have long rejected allegations that they had previously collaborated with social media platforms in an effort to censor right-wing messages.

Another vote led to the creation of the Select Committee on China Competition. The committee is going to be focused on investigating China’s “economic, technological, and security progress and its competition with the United States.”

