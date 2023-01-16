Republicans To Enforce Term Limits on Lawmakers?

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Now that GOP Republicans have control of the House of Representatives, they are working on new measures that would set limits on the time House Representatives and Senators were allowed to serve. GOP South Carolina Rep. Ralph Norman introduced H.J. Res. 11, an amendment to the U.S.

Constitution that would set a new restriction on the number of terms someone could serve in order to curb “corruption.”

The proposed amendment would require House Representatives to serve for a maximum of three two-year terms, while those in the Senate would be allowed to serve for two terms. This means that no one would be able to serve in the Senate for more than 12 years and in the House for more than 6 years.

Norman is not the only one to support this change, as according to his office there have already been 44 co-sponsors to his amendment

In an interview with Fox News Digital, Norman said that elected leaders should not be allowed to build careers by using American taxpayer money. He added that career politicians have led to new levels of corruption and while it is obvious that their experience can be important, they should also have to serve for a limited number of terms before needing to return to a normal life.

This is not the first time that such an amendment has been proposed. Florida GOP Congressman Matt Gaetz is similarly pushing for this change to occur which is why he has co-signed Norman’s legislation.

