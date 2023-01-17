Mitch McConnell’s Political Problems Get Worse

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – According to a poll from the Morning Consult, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is currently the least popular U.S. Senator. McConnell’s latest approval rate was 29 percent, while 64 percent of respondents disapproved of his work. This is particularly important as the poll only asked Kentucky respondents, meaning that McConnell is not popular within his own state.

McConnell has been the top Senate Republican since 2006 and is not officially the longest-serving Senate leader. Despite this, he has received in recent years a lot of criticism, especially from former President Trump.

In particular, in the last month of the last Congress, McConnell opted to support an omnibus bill that seamlessly passed through the Senate. This drew a lot of criticism from the Republican party, as waiting a couple of weeks would have allowed the GOP House majority to have made the necessary decisions regarding spending.

Trump wrote in a Truth Social post that the decision by McConnell to pass a $1.7 trillion dollar bill was “Horrible.” He added that he should have waited ten days until the Republicans had control of the House so that a much better deal could be made.

McConnell and Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), and Susan Collins (R-Maine) were the only Senators whose disapproval ratings were higher than their approval ratings, meaning that over 50 percent of respondents disapproved of their work. The most popular senator currently is Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.) with a 66 percent approval rating.

Copyright 2023, ConservativeFreePress.com