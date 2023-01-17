Top Republican Destroys Biden

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – U.S. Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., in a recent interview with Newsmax said that President Biden should not be trusted with the nation’s secrets. He added that Biden was not only untrustworthy because of the documents found in his possession which date back to the Obama-Biden administration, but also because the Biden family as a whole has been compromised.

Comer, chair of the House Oversight Committee, made the statements during “The Chris Salcedo Show.” Comer’s committee is leading the investigation into Biden’s family and the extent to which they used their influence for business deals abroad.

The investigation started with the start of the 118th Congress.

Biden’s classified documents were found in two separate locations. On Nov. 2, 2022, the first batch of documents was found in Biden’s old office at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement in Washington. The second and third batches of documents were found in Biden’s Delaware residence in two separate locations.

According to a New York Post report, the University of Pennsylvania received $54.6 million in donations from China between 2014 to 2019, out of those $23.1 million had been donated anonymously. These anonymous donations were predominantly used for the construction of the Penn Biden Center. Biden used an office in the center from 2017 until he launched his 2020 presidential campaign. In their report, the post also mentions that Biden’s son, Hunter has added the Wilmington, Delaware residence address to some of his own documents. This is the same address where the classified documents were found.

